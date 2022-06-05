Emily Simon of state champion Athens leads a strong group of area players on this year’s All-State softball team.
Simon is the Class 6A Player of the Year and also the 6A Pitcher of the Year. The senior posted an 18-1 record with a 0.80 ERA while striking out 145 batters in 123 innings.
Athens coach Travis Barnes is the 6A Coach of the Year after leading the Golden Eagles to their first state championship in softball since 2010.
Also representing the Athens Golden Eagles on the 6A All-State team are catcher Anna Carder (Sr.) and infielder Morgan Stiles (Soph.). Both are first-team selections. Pitcher Katie Simon (Sr.) is an honorable mention selection.
Emily Simon and Morgan Stiles are repeat first-team selections.
Two other players to receive special honors are Hartselle’s Karsi Lentz (Sr.) as the 6A Hitter of the Year and West Morgan’s Abby Lindsey (Soph.) as the 4A Pitcher of the Year.
Lentz hit .478 with 25 home runs and 91 RBIs. Lindsey posted a 30-16 record with a 1.33 ERA. She struck out 406 in 125 innings.
Fourteen area schools with 30 total players are represented on the All-State teams or honorable mentions selected by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
Here’s a look at the rest of the area players selected:
Class 7A
The Austin Black Bears landed two first-team selections in pitcher Katie Bracken (Sr.) and outfielder Katie Davis (Sr.). Pitcher Kenley Hilleary (Sr.) is a second-team selection.
Bracken went 21-2 with a 1.72 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 126 innings. Davis hit .410 with 61 runs scored and 24 stolen bases. Hilleary posted a 17-6 record with a 1.78 ERA and 232 strikeouts in 122 innings.
Class 6A
The nine area selections in 6A posted some monster numbers. Athens’ Carder hit .368 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs. Stiles hit .469 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs. Emily Simon hit .394 with 47 RBIs.
Teammates Joining Hartselle’s Lentz on the first-team are outfielder Larissa Preuitt (Sr.) and pitcher Blayne Godfrey (Soph.). Preuitt hit .552 with 100 hits, 103 runs scored and 60 RBIs. Godfrey went 30-7-2 with a 1.08 ERA. On the second team for Hartselle are catcher Brityan Godfrey (Fr.) and infielder Kaelyn Jones (Soph.).
Class 5A
Selected to the second team are Ardmore outfielder Bo Riley (Sr.), Brewer pitcher Bronwyn Borden (Jr.) and Brewer designated hitter Abby Summerford (Fr.) Honorable mention selections are Brewer infielder Breia Rusk (Fr.) and Ardmore pitcher Ella Singletary (Jr.).
Class 4A
Priceville infielder Bentley Black (Jr.) is a second-team selection. West Morgan has honorable mention selections with infielder Karley Terry (Jr.) and outfielder Jonie Weems (Soph.).
Class 3A
Honorable mention selections went to Danville catcher Aubrey Reed (Fr.), East Lawrence designated hitter Camryn Langley (Sr.) and Elkmont’s Alyssa Harwell (Sr.) as a utility player.
Class 2A
Hatton landed two first-team selections with outfielder Kailyn Quails (Jr.) and utility player Bradyn Mitchell (Jr.). Quails hit .500 with 57 runs scored and 57 RBIs. Mitchell hit .449 with 80 hits and 54 runs scored.
Falkville’s Addie Walker (Sr.) is an honorable mention selection as a utility player.
Class 1A
Athens Bible’s Cana Vining (Jr.) is a first-team selection as a utility player after hitting .443. Athens Bible's Claire Holt (soph.) is a second-team selection as a designated hitter. Lindsay Lane infielder Allison Bates (Jr.) is an honorable mention selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.