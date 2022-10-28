TRINITY — The high school football postseason has yet to begin, but West Morgan has already defeated a playoff team.
The Rebels built a sizable first-half lead and sparked by the running of Jalen Fletcher and opportunistic special teams performances defeated fellow Class 4A playoff-bound team Haleyville 55-38 on Friday.
Fletcher finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and another 18 yards on three receptions.
"We came in the game real prepared " Fletcher said. "I feel like we just wanted it more than them."
The Rebels' Toni Townsend and Wes Bradford each blocked a Haleyville punt, and Ashton Garland returned one for a touchdown.
"They probably would have been up if we didn't do what we did on special teams," Townsend said.
"We practice it every week," Garland said of the team's punt blocking success. "Special teams is a big thing."
West Morgan will host Westminster Christian on Friday in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 2 seed out of Region 7. Haleyville will also host a first-round game as the second-place finisher in Region 5.
"We treated that as a Week 1 playoff game," West Morgan coach Drew Phillips said of the matchup with Haleyville. "I'm glad that we played, and I think both teams will come out of it better."
West Morgan (9-1) entered the matchup having shut out its previous two opponents and allowing three total points in its last three games. Haleyville had scored 46 or more points in its last four games and 35 or more in its previous five contests.
Both teams scored on their opening drives.
Townsend, who had two touchdown runs, reached the end zone from Haleyville's 1 at the 9:08 mark of the first quarter for the Rebels' first touchdown.
Haleyville answered with Matthew Coleman connecting with Cooper McNutt for a 13-yard touchdown. The Lions' 2-point try failed and West Morgan led 7-6 with 7:16 left in the first period.
The Rebels cushioned their lead with 20 straight points starting with Fletcher's 1-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the first quarter.
West Morgan held Haleyville to three plays and a punt on the next series, leading to Townsend's punt block
