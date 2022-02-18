HANCEVILLE — For two Limestone County basketball teams, Thursday was a day to remember at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State
The Elkmont girls beat Carbon Hill 64-23 in the Class 3A semifinals. It was the Red Devils first win at regional since 2008.
“Two years ago we won three games, and I told these girls if we keep working hard we can play in the regional one day,” Wallace said. “Now here we are with 23 wins and we’re in the Elite Eight.”
Elkmont (23-11) advances to play Susan Moore in the finals Monday at 3 p.m. Susan Moore knocked off long-time Class 3A power Lauderdale County, 64-55, Thursday night.
The Clements boys (21-11) saw a season that brought a whole new respect to the program come to an end against defending regional champion Winfield, 62-50. Clements led after the first quarter, but could not keep up with the Pirates for four quarters.
“I think we’ve all been humbled by this experience,” Clements coach Mike Holt said. “These guys gave us the opportunity to put Clements basketball on the map and I think they succeeded.”
Elkmont girls 64, Carbon Hill 23: The Red Devils wanted a fast game and they created one right from the start with a 29-8 halftime lead after shooting just 36 percent in the first half.
The lead continued to grow in the second half and got as high as 41 points in the fourth quarter.
“We like a fast game with a lot of shots and a lot of possessions,” Wallace said. “We wanted to play aggressive.”
Wallace’s team delivered. They hit 24 of 59 field goal attempts, including 13 3s on 34 attempts. Carbon Hill was 7 of 26 with just 3 3s. Elkmont had a 33-8 advantage on points off turnovers.
The Red Devils scored in double figures each quarter. Carbon Hill (10-16) reached double figures just once with 10 in the third quarter.
Paige Robinson led Elkmont’s scoring barrage with 12. She was followed by Brianna Newton with 11, Abbie Broadway with 10 and Tylee Thomas with 9. Newton, Broadway and Thomas each hit three 3s.
Winfield boys 62, Clements 50: The Colts got off to a fast start with a 17-12 lead built on three 3s. Winfield answered with a big second quarter to lead 33-25 at halftime.
Clements kept hanging around and made a run. Brady Moore hit a 3 to end the third quarter. Teammate Ian Ezell hit another 3 to open the fourth quarter. That trimmed the Winfield lead to 45-42 with 7:41 left to play. Winfield answered with an 11-0 run to pretty much seal the deal.
“We only play seven or eight players and we were pretty much gassed in the fourth quarter, but they never quit,” Holt said.
The loss meant the end of the line for Clements seniors Dylan Patrick, Trent Sanders and Ian Ezell.
“We won two games when I was a freshman, five when I was a sophomore and 13 last years,” Patrick said. “I think people are now paying attention to Clements basketball.”
Patrick’s 16 points led Clements. Brady Moore scored 10. Winfield’s Ja’borri McGhee scored 18 and Logan Feltman had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Winfield (29-5) dominated in the paint with a 32-18 advantage. Clements hit 16 of 49 field goals to 24 of 51 for Winfield. Both teams hit seven 3s.
