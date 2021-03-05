Bonnie Frost and Leah South finished with two goals apiece for Decatur to defeat Austin 4-3 in girls high school soccer Friday.
Jayla Gillespie led Austin (3-2) with two goals, and Kailee Aldridge added another goal.
Decatur improved to 3-3 with the win. The Red Raiders led 1-0 at intermission.
River City Shoot-out scores:
• Athens girls 1, Elkmont 0
• Hazel Green girls 7, Lawrence County 0
• John Carroll girls 3, East Limestone 2
• Huntsville boys 2, Decatur 1
Danville boys 4, J.B. Pennington 0: On Thursday, Ever Lopez, Martin Lopez, Moises Parra, and Nicholas Whisenant had one goal apiece. Bo Huff and Justin Hanline each totaled one assist. Jojo Whisenant recorded four saves in goal.
Danville girls 2, J.B. Pennington 1: On, Thursday, the first goal was deflected into net from a corner kick. Anna Philpott sealed the game by scoring a volley.
Tennis
Bob Jones girls 6, Austin 3: On Thursday, Singles winners for Austin (0-6, 0-3 section) were No. 2 Ellie Higginbotham, 10-6, and No. 4. AnnaLaura Swinea, 10-4. No. 1 Lily Clowers/Higginbotham won in doubles, 10-5.
Bob Jones boys 9, Austin 0: On Thursday, Austin fell to 0-6, 0-3 in section play.
