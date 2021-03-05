Katie Simon struck out 20 batters and allowed two walks in eight innings to complete a no-hitter against Decatur in Athens' 4-0 win in high school softball Thursday.
Athens scored all four of its runs in the top of the eighth to break a scoreless tie.
Morgan Stiles tripled and drove in three runs for the Golden Eagles.
Madison Murphy finished with 13 strikeouts in eight innings for Decatur.
--
Hartselle 12, Gardendale 0: Kaelyn Jones had a grand slam, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Hartselle. Karsi Lentz also homered. Jenna Smith had 13 strikeouts in five innings.
--
Ardmore 6, James Clemens 2: Raegan Clem had two home runs and four RBIs for Ardmore (7-2). Ella Singletary had 15 strikeouts.
--
Priceville 2, Danville 1: Raegan Walter's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning scored Steffani Schrader for the winning run. Schrader also had four strikeouts and held Danville without a hit in three innings of relief.
--
Elkmont 18, Tanner 1: Paige Robinson drove in four runs and had three hits, including a triple and a double, for Elkmont. Brilee Miller also had four RBIs with a double and a single. Alyssa Harwell struck out eight Tanner batters in four innings.
--
Danville 9, Brewer 3: Tyler Dodgen finished with three hits, three RBIs and a run scored for Danville.
--
Winston County 6, West Morgan 5: Kylei Russell doubled, drove in two runs and scored a run for the Rebels.
--
Rogers 3, Lawrence County 2: McKenzie Hyche had a home run and two RBIs for Lawrence County.
--
Baseball
--
Clements 10, Columbia 0: Jamie Gatlin and Jacob Peoples combined for five strikeouts in three innings and held Columbia without a hit. Gatling pitched 2 1/3 innings, and Peoples recorded the final two outs. Ian Ezell scored three runs with a single and a walk.
--
Decatur Heritage 12, Falkville 0: Nash Rippen led the Eagles with three hits, including two doubles, a walk and five RBIs.
--
Athens 5, West Limestone 2: Cooper Cochran led Athens with three hits, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.
Thorne Slaton had two hits and an RBI for West Limestone.
--
Ardmore 4, Elkmont 0: Ardmore's Cole Cheatum finished with 12 strikeouts, four walks and no hits allowed in four innings.
--
Thompson 8, Hartselle 4: Eli Snelson finished with three hits, including a double, a walk and a run scored for Hartselle.
--
East Lawrence 10, Colbert Heights 0: Neal Blaxton led East Lawrence with a double, a single, three RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored. Lane Smith pitched five innings for the shutout.
--
Colbert Heights 8, Hatton 2: Will Steadman had two hits for Hatton.
--
Westminster 9, East Limestone 4: Jojo Thallas had a double, a single, an RBI and a run scored for East Limestone.
--
Muscle Shoals 10, Lindsay Lane 7: Sam Hogue doubled, walked, drove in three runs and scored twice for the Lions.
--
Corner 7, Priceville 2: Mason Mann doubled for Priceville's only hit.
--
Soccer
--
Priceville girls 10, Brewer 0: Lillyan Bloodworth led Priceville with three goals. Camille Speering, Anna Swindell, Anna Katherine Hopkins, Karli Wade, Katrina Rotermund and Jane Ryan Gargis scored one goal apiece. There was one own goal. Anna Swindell had three assists, Karli Wade added two assists, and Katrina Rotermund chipped in with one. The Lady Bulldogs (5-1) are 3-0 in area play.
--
Brewer boys 8, Priceville 2: Cody Kennedy and Elijah Hopkins each scored a goal for the Bulldogs. Hopkins also had an assist.
Priceville have an area game Tuesday at home against New Hope.
--
Tennis
--
Decatur Heritage girls 8, Bernard 1: Doubles winners for DHCA were No. 1 Lucy Orr/Florence Bowman, No. 2 Malana Power/Kinley Terry and No. 3 Sasha Suggs/Miller McLeod. Singles winners were No. 2 Bowman, No. 3 Power, No. 4 Terry, No. 5 Suggs and No. 6 McLeod. DHCA will participate in the Decatur High tournament on Saturday at Point Mallard.
--
Decatur girls 9, Muscle Shoals 0: On. Feb. 23, No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, 4-Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn won in singles for DHCA. Doubles winners were No. 1 Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 2 Dawson Fite/Emma Tapscott and No. 3 Vivi Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant.
--
Muscle Shoals boys 8, Decatur 1: No. 1 Brady Mann won for Decatur.
--
Decatur girls 9, Hartselle 0: On Feb. 22, Singles winners for Decatur were No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, No. 4 Emma Tapscott, No. 5 Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn. Doubles winners were No. 1 Anna Harbin/Abby Glover, No. 2 Dawson Fite/Emma Tapscott, No. 3 Vivi Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant.
--
Hartselle boys 6, Decatur 3: On Feb. 22, No. 1 Brady Mann and No. 2 Hudson Hatfield won in singles for Decatur. No. 1 Brady Mann/Hudson Hatfield won in doubles.
--
Golf
--
Austin 189, Decatur 213: Austin scores were Bryant Moore (43), Carter Robinson (50), Connor Vinson (60), Griffin Sikes (44), Riley Cork (52) and Jax Froscello (62).
Decatur scores were Ben Gorius (51), Brian Cole (53), Max Gorius (51), Joshua Glenn (60) and Cody Smith (59).
