On Thursday, Camille Speering had three goals and Lillyan Bloodworth had two goals to lead Priceville past West Point 5-1 in high school girls soccer.
Anna Katherine Hopkins and Karli Wade both had a pair of assists for the Bulldogs. Bre Dugger had four saves.
West Point boys 4, Priceville 2: On Thursday, Migel Gonzalez and Elijah Hopkins had one goal each for Priceville. Cody Kennedy added an assist, and Carson Taylor had 10 saves in goal.
Danville girls 3, Tharptown 0: On Thursday, Arnna Philpott scored two goals and Angel Boston had one goal and one assist for the Hawks. Elisabeth Hand had 10 saves in goal.
Danville boys 1, Tharptown 0: On Thursday, Moises Parra had the single goal in extra time. Jojo Whisenant had eight saves in goal.
Tennis
Decatur girls 9, Athens 0: On, Thursday, Singles winners for Decatur were No. 1 Anna Harbin, No. 2 Dawson Fite, No. 3 Abby Glover, No. 4 Mattie Fite, No. 5. Vivi Blakely and No. 6 Sophie Thorn. No. 1 Harbin/Glover, No. 2 Dawson Fite/Mattie Fite and No. 3 Blakely/Mary Bibb Pylant wonin doubles.
Decatur boys 8, Athens 1: No. 1 On Thursday, Brady Mann, No. 2 Hudson Hatfield, No. 4 Owen Amazan, No. 5 Sawyer Terry and No. 6 Owen Christopher won in singles. Doubles winners were No. 1 Mann/Hatfield, No. 2 Jack Smith/Amazan and No. 3 Terry/Christopher.
