Kelsey Crow has played softball in Hartselle since she was 4.
The senior’s dream was to close out her high school career playing on a Hartselle state championship team.
Unfortunately the dream won’t come true. The softball season ended Thursday as part of a state order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Honestly, I’m shaking just talking about it,” Crow said. “This 2020 Hartselle team had something special going. Now, it’s over, and that’s hard to believe.”
Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Alabama K-12 public school students will complete the school year at home through “alternate methods of instruction” beginning April 6. Extracurricular programs, which include sports, are done for the school year.
The year 2020 will go down as one with no state championships in baseball, softball, soccer, golf, tennis or track and field.
Hartselle won the Class 6A state championship in 2018. The Tigers advanced to the state tournament semifinals last year. Hartselle (12-1-1) was ranked No. 5 in the state in last week’s rankings. The Tigers were a good bet to return to Montgomery for the state tournament in May.
“I understand that we have to do what’s best everyone’s health. That’s the most important thing right now, but this is really sad,” Hartselle softball coach Christy Ferguson said.
Crow is one of seven seniors on the Hartselle roster. She has decided to concentrate on academics in college and not play softball. Thursday’s decision ends her athletic career.
Decatur Heritage baseball coach Steve Meek had eight seniors on a team that advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year. He was working on his baseball field when the announcement was made.
“My phone got real busy and I knew that probably wasn’t good,” Meek said. “This group of seniors saw us win state in 2016 and make it back to the finals the next year. I know they wanted to do something special.”
Decatur Heritage (11-1) was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A. One of Decatur Heritage’s key players is senior pitcher/outfielder Carter Sample, who is headed to college at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
“We’re all pretty disappointed, but this was out of our hands,” Sample said. “We were excited about this season and wanted to leave our mark.
“We would have liked to have a chance to win a state championship, but the most important thing about this season is being there for the teammate on your left and the one on your right. That’s something we’ll always have.”
Hatton softball (10-3) is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A just ahead of G.W. Long, which beat Hatton for last year’s state championship. Coach Denton Bowling’s team features four four-year starters in seniors Ashley Berryman, Brianna Quails, Laney Jeffreys and Emma Czervionke.
“This is hard to deal with because we’re always going to wonder what we could have done,” Bowling said. “I feel like we could have made a run, but I guess it wasn’t meant to be.”
