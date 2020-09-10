For two teams with a combined 1-5 record, the stakes couldn't be higher Friday.
With both Hartselle and Decatur already 0-1 in Class 6A, Region 8, Friday's showdown at Ogle Stadium could be a de facto playoff game.
"It is a playoff game, and that's how we view it," Decatur coach Jere Adcock said. "For us, we're looking at every region game as a playoff game from now on."
It's unusual to see two teams with as much tradition as Hartselle and Decatur coming into their meeting each with losing records. But the hand they've been dealt hasn't exactly been a full house.
Through three games, both teams have played Class 7A No. 5 Austin. Hartselle has played Class 6A No. 10 Cullman. Decatur has played Muscle Shoals and Russellville, and both sit just outside the top 10 in their respective classes.
It's been a baptism by fire for two teams breaking in a lot of young players, and in Hartselle's case, a new coach.
"There's no quick solution or easy answer, you just have to stick with it," said Hartselle coach Bryan Moore. "We're feeling our way through games, and against Austin and Cullman, we got to the end and realized we can play. Now we've got to figure out how to start doing that sooner."
Despite their records, there were positives for each team to take away from last week.
After trailing 23-0, Hartselle scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter before ultimately losing 30-20.
In order to achieve more success, Moore is preaching consistency.
"We've been missing some guys, and we're finally starting to get everyone back, but we need consistency from the players we've had on the field," he said. "I challenged our guys at halftime against Cullman, because the plays we made in the second half, we could have made them in the first, but we didn't. They responded well, and hopefully that will carry over to this week."
Likewise Decatur is coming off a solid showing at Muscle Shoals. Adcock says his young players growing up will be the key to their success.
"We had our chances in the first half, but we just weren't mature enough yet to take advantage of them," he said. "These kids are resilient, even in the bad times this season, they've fought and they're going to continue to fight."
This will be the second year in a row that Adcock and Decatur will face a new Hartselle coach. That makes for a different type of game than he was used to coaching against his friend Bob Godsey for 16 years.
"When Godsey was there, he knew me and I knew him, so it was always about who could execute better than the other," he said. "So, yeah, it's different trying to prepare for this game now. You have to go back and look at other teams to see what this coach was like in the past."
Hartselle is facing its third big rival in four games.
"We're trying not to preach that this is a must-win game, because against Austin and early against Cullman we were too tight," said Moore. "But we need to win one of these rivalry games. I believe by the end of the year, we'll be a much better football team, but we need to start having success on the field to get there."
Hartselle vs. Decatur almost always produces an entertaining game, and with high stakes at play, that should make for an even more exciting night.
"You look at us and them and we're kind of in the same boat. We're both young teams trying to figure things out," Adcock said. "But that's what makes this game so important. Come playoff time, it could be this game that decides who goes and who stays home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.