From Class 7A down through Class 1A, all good football teams usually share a common trait.
It is the mindset of a fast start and a strong finish.
The Hartselle Tigers certainly have that trait. The area’s lone undefeated team lives by that formula.
Last Friday at home vs. Athens, Hartselle — the No. 4 team in Class 6A — had touchdowns on three of its four first possessions to build a 21-6 lead.
When Athens rallied to take a 27-24 lead early in the third quarter, Hartselle answered with running back Ri Fletcher and quarterback JT Blackwood, to score touchdowns on its next three possessions to go up 45-27. A late Athens touchdown produced the final score of 45-34.
“That’s what we tell our kids every week,” Hartselle head coach Bryan Moore said. “We want that fast start and strong finish. That’s how you win games.”
Hartselle (7-0, 4-0 6A, Region 8) will be looking to use that winning formula again this Friday when the Tigers travel to Muscle Shoals (6-0, 4-0).
The odds are really good that the winner will become the Class 6A, Region 8 champion.
There are several other big games Friday that will help determine region champions:
• Class 5A, Region 8, East Limestone (4-3, 4-0) at Ardmore (5-1, 2-1): Ardmore’s region loss was 51-0 to Russellville last Friday. East Limestone hosts Russellville on Oct. 15.
• Class 4A, Region 8, West Morgan (4-3, 2-2) at Brooks (6-0, 4-0), Priceville (5-1, 3-1) at Central (6-1, 3-1), West Limestone (4-2, 2-2) at Wilson (1-5, 0-4): These three games will either help clear up the playoff picture or make it even more confusing.
• Class 2A, Region 7, Falkville (4-2, 2-1) at Tanner (5-2, 4-0): Falkville’s 21-6 upset loss last Friday to Section didn’t do anything to take any of the luster from this matchup. Tanner has won five in a row.
In case you missed it
• In the NFL, Quez Watkins (Athens) had three catches for 33 yards in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 42-30 loss to Kansas City. The Eagles (1-3) visit Carolina (3-1) at noon Sunday.
Offensive lineman Deonte Brown (Austin) has yet to be activated in the Carolina Panthers’ first four games.
• In the college ranks, Middle Tennessee senior Reed Blankenship (West Limestone) was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Blue Raiders to a 34-28 upset win over Marshall.
Blankenship had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries. Late in the third quarter, Blankenship scooped up a fumble and returned it 90 yards for a touchdown.
The defensive touchdown was the second in Blankenship’s career. He had a 100-yard interception return vs. Old Dominion in 2018.
• Centre quarterback Trentin Dupper (Decatur) threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth in the Colonels’ 42-21 win over Hendrix in NCAA Division III play.
Dupper leads Centre (4-0) is 66-of-102 passing this season with just one interception, 10 touchdowns and 864 yards. He’s also rushed for 383 yards and four touchdowns. Centre travels to Trinity in Texas on Saturday.
• UAB defensive back Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle) had four tackles in the Blazers’ 36-12 loss to Liberty. It was the first game in UAB’s new home, Protective Stadium.
The Blazers host Florida Atlantic (3-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The FAU starting offensive line includes Marquice Robinson (Austin). The game will be broadcast by Stadium.
• Texas Tech’s Chadarius Townsend (Tanner) had three carries for 7 yards in the Red Raiders’ 23-20 win over West Virginia. Texas Tech (4-1) visits TCU at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.
• Troy defensive back Reddy Steward (Austin) recorded three tackles in the Trojans’ 23-14 loss at South Carolina on Saturday. Troy hosts Georgia Southern at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN+.
