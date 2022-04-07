Out of the 16 area teams mentioned in this week’s state rankings, two moved up.
West Morgan softball (19-6-1) went to No. 7 in Class 4A after being in the list of other teams nominated last week. West Morgan went 4-2 over the last week.
Decatur Heritage baseball (15-6) moved up to No. 6 in Class 2A after being No. 9 last week.
The other six area teams in the softball rankings hold the same spots they did last week. Austin (27-5-1) is No. 4 in 7A. In 6A, Athens (23-3) is No. 1 and Hartselle (26-4-1) is No. 2.
Ardmore (12-6) is No. 8 in 5A, Hatton (22-9) No. 2 in 2A and Athens Bible (10-6) No. 4 in 1A. Other area teams nominated in softball are Brewer (16-9) in 5A and Falkville (14-6) in 2A.
The Hartselle baseball team (23-4) remains No. 1 in 6A. The Tigers host Decatur today for an area contest at 4:30 p.m. The teams play at Decatur on Friday at 4 p.m.
Lindsay Lane (16-4) remains at No. 3 in 1A. Other area baseball teams nominated are Athens (21-7) in 6A, Ardmore (8-9) in 5A, Priceville (11-8) in 4A and East Lawrence (9-9) in 3A.
---
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (26-2-1)
2. Fairhope (26-2-1)
3. Thompson (23-3)
4. Austin (27-5-1)
5. Bob Jones (20-5-1)
6. Central-Phenix City (23-5)
7. Vestavia Hills (26-7)
8. Daphne (28-5-1)
9. Hoover (19-7)
10. Spain Park (23-5-2)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (20-5), Enterprise (17-5), Oak Mountain (10-8-1), Smiths Station (17-13), Sparkman (19-8).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (23-3)
2. Hartselle (26-4-1)
3. Helena (19-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (23-4-1)
5. Wetumpka (26-7)
6. Mortimer Jordan (18-6-1)
7. Scottsboro (13-5-1)
8. Springville (19-6)
9. Fort Payne (19-7)
10. Baldwin County (13-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (12-13), Chelsea (8-10), Gardendale (12-9), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (18-11-1), McAdory (18-10), Muscle Shoals (13-5), Pell City (22-7-1).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (28-6)
2. Tallassee (16-5)
3. Brewbaker Tech (23-1)
4. Satsuma (22-7)
5. Elmore County (17-8)
6. Rehobeth (18-6-1)
7. West Point (16-7)
8. Ardmore (12-6)
9. Moody (19-11-1)
10. Douglas (20-4)
Others nominated: Andalusia (17-12), Brewer (16-9), Charles Henderson (16-12), Corner (10-10), Guntersville (10-9), Holtville (12-4), Sardis (10-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (17-7)
2. Cleburne County (12-6)
3. White Plains (22-4)
4. North Jackson (20-7)
5. Brooks (18-4)
6. Northside (18-8)
7. West Morgan (19-6-1)
8. Rogers (7-5)
9. Geneva (14-6)
10. Madison County (12-11-2)
Others nominated: American Christian (10-9), Dale County (19-13), DAR (13-7), Haleyville (7-9-3), Hamilton (12-9), Madison Academy (9-2).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (34-3)
2. Beulah (28-5)
3. Plainview (16-4)
4. Wicksburg (21-7)
5. Houston Academy (23-6)
6. Geraldine (12-5)
7. Prattville Christian (14-6)
8. Piedmont (12-7)
9. Pleasant Valley (18-11-1)
10. Opp (17-7)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (17-4), Colbert Heights (12-4), Flomaton (9-5), Glencoe (19-8), Lauderdale County (13-12), Oakman (10-4-1), T.R. Miller (19-13), Winfield (20-7).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (10-5)
2. Hatton (22-9)
3. Orange Beach (11-6)
4. Mars Hill Bible (18-1)
5. Leroy (24-5)
6. G.W. Long (10-5)
7. Spring Garden (10-6)
8. Sumiton Christian (12-13)
9. Randolph County (18-6)
10. Ider (15-8-1)
Others nominated: Ariton (17-7), B.B. Comer (12-10), Falkville (14-6), Fayetteville (11-8), Lamar County (12-11), Vincent (9-3).
CLASS 1A
1. Brantley (12-5)
2. Holy Spirit (17-5)
3. Skyline (6-6)
4. Athens Bible (10-6)
5. Waterloo (11-3)
6. Appalachian (5-3)
7. South Lamar (8-11)
8. Sweet Water (13-10)
9. Belgreen (11-8)
10. Cedar Bluff (14-6-2)
Others nominated: Millry (16-9), Ragland (10-11-2), Red Level (10-8), Woodland (9-12-1).
---
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (20-1-1)
2. Auburn (20-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (20-5)
4. Bob Jones (23-8)
5. Hoover (24-9)
6. Prattville (21-3)
7. Daphne (18-7)
8. Tuscaloosa County (20-5)
9. Oak Mountain (17-10)
10. Vestavia Hills (17-12)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-8), Spain Park (20-8), Thompson (16-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (23-4)
2. Saraland (22-4)
3. Oxford (22-5)
4. Gulf Shores (21-4)
5. McGill-Toolen (18-4)
6. Gardendale (20-5)
7. Mountain Brook (17-7)
8. Jasper (17-8)
9. Wetumpka (18-4)
10. Northridge (18-8)
Others nominated: Athens (21-7), Briarwood Christian (9-7), Chelsea (12-11), Cullman (16-13), Helena (12-10), Homewood (14-6), Hueytown (18-9), Mortimer Jordan (21-10), Spanish Fort (19-9).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (18-3)
2. Headland (13-1)
3. Russellville (17-9)
4. Holtville (19-5)
5. Leeds (18-7)
6. Corner (15-5)
7. Greenville (15-5)
8. Madison Academy (17-11)
9. Elmore County (15-4)
10. Rehobeth (13-7)
Others nominated: Alexandria (14-11), Ardmore (8-9), Sardis (15-8), UMS-Wright (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (19-3)
2. Oneonta (18-2)
3. Gordo (15-5)
4. Etowah (19-9)
5. Hamilton (18-6)
6. St. James (16-5)
7. American Christian (8-10)
8. Northside (13-5)
9. Central-Florence (8-6)
10. Bibb County (11-6)
Others nominated: Alabama Christian (13-9), Cleburne County (11-8), Handley (12-7), Jacksonville (10-7), North Jackson (11-12), Priceville (11-8), St. John Paul II (14-4), Westminster Christian (12-5).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (21-4)
2. Trinity (17-3)
3. Plainview (16-5)
4. Phil Campbell (15-6)
5. Opp (18-4)
6. Houston Academy (15-6)
7. Wicksburg (15-8)
8. Bayside Academy (12-9)
9. Providence Christian (14-7)
10. Excel (11-0)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (11-4), Colbert Heights (16-9), East Lawrence (9-9), Fyffe (9-10), Hokes Bluff (13-7), Lauderdale County (14-4), Thomasville (12-7), T.R. Miller (14-3).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (18-7)
2. Mars Hill (14-4)
3. Vincent (17-4)
4. Ranburne (14-6)
5. Ider (17-5)
6. Decatur Heritage (15-6)
7. Southeastern (16-4)
8. Clarke County (10-5)
9. Leroy (13-7)
10. Westbrook Christian (9-12)
Others nominated: Addison (12-7), Colbert County (10-9), Hatton (8-9), Sand Rock (5-4), Sheffield (16-6), Spring Garden (11-8).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (15-3)
2. Hackleburg (19-3)
3. Lindsay Lane (16-4)
4. Donoho (11-3-1)
5. Appalachian (15-3)
6. Sumiton Christian (12-5)
7. Millry (14-8)
8. Belgreen (11-6)
9. Cedar Bluff (9-5)
10. Sweet Water (9-13)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (10-4), Pleasant Home (8-8).
