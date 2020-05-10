When it comes to collecting state championship trophies, no group has done it better than the area teams in Class 1A-4A softball.
Since 2000, eight area softball teams from the bottom four classifications have won state championships. Five belong to Hatton (2017, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010). Athens Bible won two (2008 and 2002). West Morgan was state champion in 2009.
Of course you can’t win state championships without great players. The most decorated of all area softball players was Hatton’s Hillary Carpenter. She played on four state championship teams and was the Daily’s 1A-4A Player of the Year four times.
West Morgan’s Lauren Seibert was Player of the Year in 2008 and 2009. West Morgan’s Sydney Sanders received the honor in 2015 and 2016. Hatton’s Emma Latham claimed it in 2017 and 2019.
Starting today, The Daily is running an online poll to select the favorite of all the Players of the Year in the 2000s for Class 1A-4A softball. You can vote by going to decaturdaily.com.
There are three groups of players. You can vote for one player in each group each day. Voting goes for three days.
The first round of voting for Class 5A-7A baseball and softball has ended. The semifinal round starts this week. The voting for Class 1A-4A baseball ends today.
The players with the most votes in each group advance to the next round. There will also be runners-up advancing according to their vote totals.
Remember to go to decaturdaily.com to vote. You do not need an online subscription to be able to vote, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
