The Alabama Department of Public Health has endorsed the plan for spectators at high school football games and the other fall sports of volleyball and cross-country.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association has given the OK for fans to attend with certain precautionary guidelines. The ADPH agrees with the plan that will probably mean fewer fans at most games.
According to an AHSAA news release, players, coaches, officials and spectators may not congregate within 6 feet of a person from another household except to the extent necessary, and only to the extent necessary, for players, coaches, and officials to directly participate in the athletic activity.
Spectators must wear a mask or other facial covering that covers the nostrils and mouth at all times while within 6 feet of a person from another household. Limited exceptions are allowed, such as for children who have not yet entered second grade and for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a facial covering.
The ADPH reminds spectators that high school sporting events fall under the state’s current Safer at Home order.
The high school football season begins Aug. 20. Area games for that Thursday night are Russellville at Decatur, Good Hope at West Morgan and Ardmore at Tanner.
The schedule for Aug. 21 has Austin at Hartselle, Brewer at Danville, Decatur Heritage at Falkville, Sulligent at East Lawrence, R.A. Hubbard at Sheffield, Athens at Fort Payne, Guntersville at East Limestone, Clements at Wilson and Randolph at Elkmont. There are two jamboree games on Aug. 21, with Lawrence County at Hatton and West Point at Priceville.
