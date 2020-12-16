The Hatton girls, in the season's first state basketball rankings, are at their highest spot in 16 years.
The Hornets (8-2) are Class 2A's No. 5 team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings. They were last that high when they were fourth in the first poll of the 2004-05 season.
The Lindsay Lane girls (5-2), who are 10th in 1A, are ranked for the first time. The Elkmont boys (8-1), 10th in 3A, are in the poll for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
Hatton's Mallory Lane eyes the basket as West Morgan's Allahna Lucas defends during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. More photos at
decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Kailyn Quails (11) wins a rebound during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Jada Gray, left, goes for the layup as Hatton's Brianna Quails defends during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Brandy Hernandez-Tapia drives as Hatton's Emma Czervionke defends during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Allahna Lucas and Hatton's Kamden Kirk battle for a rebound during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Karly Terry (23) goes for the layup as Hatton's Lillian McGregor (4) defends during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Emma Czervionke wins possession over West Morgan's Brandy Hernandez-Tapia and Karly Terry during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Riley Grissom, right, defends West Morgan's Allahna Lucas during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Emma Czervionke (12) shoots during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Kamden Kirk (44) shoots during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Lillian McGregor (4) shoots over West Morgan's Allahna Lucas (5) during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Kamden Kirk (44) scores two points and draws a foul from West Morgan's Annabelle Pace (13) during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Lillian McGregor, right, pushes against the defense of West Morgan's Allahna Lucas (5) during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Kailyn Quails, right, defends West Morgan's Allahna Lucas during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Lillian McGregor shoots during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Karly Terry (23) scores two points against Hatton during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Kamden Kirk (44) shoots as West Morgan's Allahna Lucas defends during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Madie Parker aims before scoring a free throw against Hatton during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hatton's Dagen Brown, left, and West Morgan's Annabelle Pace battle for possession during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
West Morgan's Allahna Lucas (5) draws a foul from Hatton's Brianna Quails during the game at West Morgan High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
STATE RANKINGS
The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.
2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-0)
Others nominated: Albertville (5-0), Bob Jones (4-6), Dothan (4-3), Enterprise (3-3), Thompson (7-3).
10. Mortimer Jordan (10-2)
Others nominated: Chelsea (9-2), Cullman (7-3), Homewood (6-4), Huffman (6-4), McAdory (5-6), Opelika (4-2), Oxford (6-1).
Hartselle's Masyn Marchbanks (3) drives to basket as Austin's Katie Davis defends during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Lillyana Cartee shoots as Austin's Zahria Parchman defends during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Zamyra Goode (25) shoots as Hartselle's Lillyana Cartee defends during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Maggie McCleskey (2) shoots for three during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Alyssa McMinnemon shoots as Austin's Zahria Parchman defends during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Hartselle's Emma Roden and Lillyanna Cartee defend Austin's Zamyra Goode during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Katie Davis, left, and Hartselle's Alyssa McMinnemon battle for a rebound during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Katie Davis (22) wins a rebound over Hartselle's Masyn Marchbanks during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Zahria Parchman, left, and Jada Burks defend Hartselle's Alyssa McMinnemon (20) during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Nashaylyn Hampton (32) shoots against the defense of Hartselle's Lillyanna Cartee (24) and Alyssa McMinnemon during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jamiesha Harris (34) shoots as Hartselle's Lillyanna Cartee defends during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Jada Burks (24) and Hartselle's Alyssa McMinnemon battle for a rebound during the game at Austin High School on Friday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
1. Central-Tuscaloosa (5-0)
2. Charles Henderson (3-1)
4. Carver-Birmingham (6-4)
Others nominated: Center Point (3-2).
Lawrence County's Sadie Thompson (12) defends Priceville's Olivia Duran during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Zoey Benson (33) slaps the ball out of the reach of Lawrence County's Jayden Orr (0) during a game in Priceville on Tuesday. More photos at
decaturdaily.com. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Jenna Walker (24) scores two points against Lawrence County during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Lawrence County's Sadie Thompson goes for the basket during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Jenna Walker makes a pass during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Zoey Benson goes for the layup against Lawrence County during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Olivia Duran (14) shoots against Lawrence County during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Lawrence County's Sadie Thompson drives the ball as Priceville's Elizabeth Halbrooks closes in during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Lawrence County's Lori Logan (23) shoots and draws a foul from Priceville's Olivia Duran during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Lawrence County's Raigen Henderson takes the ball up the court during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville's Zoey Benson scores two points against Lawrence County during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Priceville and Lawrence County players battle for a rebound during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Lawrence County's Sadie Thompson (12) defends Priceville's Olivia Duran during the game in Priceville on Tuesday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Others nominated: Straughn (7-4), Sumter Central (0-0).
Decatur's Indyia Swoopes (35) drives to basket as Austin's Zamyra Goode (25) defends during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Hannah Cohn (11) scores two points as Decatur's Jayden Stover defends during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin High cheerleaders celebrate a free throw during the varsity girls game at Decatur High on Thursday. See game story on C1. The Decatur and Austin varsity boys play tonight following the junior varsity girls game, which begins at 5:30 p.m. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur's Indyia Swoopes (35) shoots as Austin's Zamyra Goode defends during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Tashanti Watkins (10) drives to basket as Decatur's Whitley Chapman defends during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Hannah Cohn, left, steals from Decatur's Janiya Sutherlin during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Korren Harris (4) looks to pass during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Nashaylyn Hampton defends Decatur's Dailee Chatman during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Decatur High cheerleaders during the game against Austin at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Korren Harris (4) drives the ball as Decatur's Dailee Chatman (12) and Alasia Taylor (1) chase her during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin's Zamyra Goode, right, defends Decatur's Indyia Swoopes during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
Austin fan Dallas Watkins, 3, dances on the stands during the game at Decatur High School on Thursday. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]