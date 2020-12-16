D200219 hatton girls
Hatton's Kailyn Quails (11) and Lillie McGregor (4) celebrate a call during last season's Northwest Regional finals. [DECATUR DAILY FILE]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

The Hatton girls, in the season's first state basketball rankings, are at their highest spot in 16 years.

The Hornets (8-2) are Class 2A's No. 5 team in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings. They were last that high when they were fourth in the first poll of the 2004-05 season.

The Lindsay Lane girls (5-2), who are 10th in 1A, are ranked for the first time. The Elkmont boys (8-1), 10th in 3A, are in the poll for the first time since the 2011-12 season.

STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the first of the season. Nominations are made by each area’s local sports writers.

GIRLS

Class 7A

1. Hoover (7-0)

2. Hewitt-Trussville (12-0)

3. Vestavia Hills (12-2)

4. Foley (8-2)

5. Spain Park (10-4)

6. Auburn (8-1)

7. Theodore (9-3)

8. Sparkman (7-5)

9. James Clemens (4-6)

10. Gadsden City (5-1)

Others nominated: Albertville (5-0), Bob Jones (4-6), Dothan (4-3), Enterprise (3-3), Thompson (7-3).

Class 6A

1. Hazel Green (10-0)

2. Eufaula (9-0)

3. Northridge (9-0)

4. McGill-Toolen (8-3)

5. Buckhorn (9-0)

6. Athens (7-1)

7. Muscle Shoals (4-3)

8. Madison Aca. (5-4)

9. Hartselle (6-1)

10. Mortimer Jordan (10-2)

Others nominated: Chelsea (9-2), Cullman (7-3), Homewood (6-4), Huffman (6-4), McAdory (5-6), Opelika (4-2), Oxford (6-1).

Class 5A

1. Central-Tuscaloosa (5-0)

2. Charles Henderson (3-1)

3. Pleasant Grove (9-2)

4. Carver-Birmingham (6-4)

5. Ramsay (3-5)

6. East Limestone (4-5)

7. LeFlore (7-3)

8. Fairfield (6-4)

9. Briarwood (7-0)

10. Lawrence Co. (6-2)

Others nominated: Center Point (3-2).

Class 4A

1. Deshler (7-3)

2. Rogers (5-3)

3. Priceville (8-3)

4. North Jackson (3-1)

5. Handley (7-3)

6. Anniston (5-3)

7. New Hope (5-2)

8. Oneonta (8-3)

9. St. James (7-4)

10. Jackson (7-2)

Others nominated: Straughn (7-4), Sumter Central (0-0).