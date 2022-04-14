Two of the top four ranked Class 7A softball teams in the state have a showdown scheduled today at Austin. The No. 3 Black Bears host No. 4 Bob Jones at 4:30 p.m.
Both teams moved up in this week’s state rankings. Austin (34-5-1) moved up one spot after winning the Morgan County Tournament. Bob Jones followed Austin up one spot to No. 4.
There was little change in the rankings for area teams this week. In softball, Athens (24-4) is still No. 1 in 6A followed by Hartselle (32-6-1) at No. 2.
Ardmore (17-6) is No. 8 5A followed by West Morgan (22-9-1) at No. 7 in 4A, Hatton (26-14) at No. 3 in 2A and Athens Bible (11-70 at No. 5 in 1A.
Other area softball teams nominated are Brewer (18-12) in 5A and Falkville (16-9) in 2A.
Three area teams are ranked in baseball. They are Hartselle (27-4) No. 1 in 6A, Decatur Heritage (18-7) at No. 5 in 2A and Lindsay Lane (19-4) at No. 1 in 1A.
Other area baseball teams nominated are Athens (22-9) in 6A, Ardmore (11-9) in 5A, Priceville (13-9) in 4A, and East Lawrence (12-9) in 3A
ASWA SOFTBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Fairhope (27-2-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (28-3-1)
3. Austin (34-5-1)
4. Bob Jones (21-5-1)
5. Thompson (24-4)
6. Spain Park (26-5-2)
7. Central-Phenix City (26-5)
8. Daphne (31-8-1)
9. Hoover (27-8)
10. Vestavia Hills (26-10)
Others nominated: Alma Bryant (24-6), Enterprise (20-8), Prattville (15-12), Sparkman (20-9).
CLASS 6A
1. Athens (24-4)
2. Hartselle (32-6-1)
3. Helena (25-3-3)
4. Hazel Green (25-5-1)
5. Wetumpka (29-8)
6. Mortimer Jordan (20-7-1)
7. Fort Payne (21-7)
8. Scottsboro (20-7-1)
9. Springville (24-7)
10. Baldwin County (14-4)
Others nominated: Buckhorn (12-15), Chelsea (10-13), Chilton County (15-17), Gardendale (17-12), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (20-11-1), Pell City (24-8-1), Spanish Fort (12-11-2).
CLASS 5A
1. Alexandria (33-7)
2. Tallassee (19-6)
3. Brewbaker Tech (24-2)
4. Satsuma (25-7)
5. Elmore County (24-9)
6. Rehobeth (20-6-1)
7. West Point (18-8)
8. Ardmore (17-6)
9. Douglas (23-4)
10. Moody (22-14-1)
Others nominated: Andalusia (19-13), Brewer (18-12), Charles Henderson (17-12), Corner (13-13), Russellville (12-15), Sardis (11-8).
CLASS 4A
1. Curry (25-8)
2. North Jackson (23-7)
3. Brooks (25-4)
4. Cleburne County (12-7)
5. White Plains (25-7)
6. Northside (20-10)
7. West Morgan (22-9-1)
8. Rogers (10-14)
9. Geneva (19-7)
10. Madison County (15-11-2)
Others nominated: American Christian (14-10), Bibb County (12-3), Dale County (21-15), Haleyville (10-12-3), Madison Academy (10-2), St. James (13-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Mobile Christian (35-3)
2. Beulah (29-5)
3. Plainview (24-4)
4. Wicksburg (24-8)
5. Houston Academy (25-7)
6. Prattville Christian (17-6)
7. Piedmont (14-10)
8. Geraldine (13-6)
9. Winfield (24-11-1)
10. Opp (18-8)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (21-7), Flomaton (13-5), Glencoe (24-11), Hokes Bluff (16-12-1), Lauderdale County (17-14), Oakman (15-7-1), Pleasant Valley (20-13-1), T.R. Miller (19-14).
CLASS 2A
1. Pisgah (12-6)
2. Orange Beach (13-6)
3. Hatton (26-14)
4. Mars Hill Bible (21-4)
5. Leroy (27-5)
6. Spring Garden (13-6)
7. Ariton (19-9)
8. G.W. Long (13-6)
9. Sumiton Christian (16-17)
10. Randolph County (21-6)
Others nominated: B.B. Comer (13-11), Falkville (16-9), Fayetteville (13-10), Horseshoe Bend (9-9-1), Ider (16-8-1), Lamar County (17-15), Sand Rock (15-15), Vincent (10-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Holy Spirit (23-8)
2. Brantley (15-5)
3. Waterloo (14-5)
4. Skyline (11-9)
5. Athens Bible (11-7)
6. Appalachian (9-5)
7. South Lamar (13-14-2)
8. Sweet Water (15-10)
9. Belgreen (17-10)
10. Cedar Bluff (17-6-2)
Others nominated: Hackleburg (18-10), Millry (19-10), Ragland (10-13-2), Red Level (11-8), Woodland (10-12-1).
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Hewitt-Trussville (23-1-1)
2. Auburn (23-4)
3. Central-Phenix City (22-7)
4. Bob Jones (26-8)
5. Prattville (24-4)
6. Daphne (22-8)
7. Oak Mountain (19-11)
8. Hoover (25-12)
9. Tuscaloosa County (22-7)
10. Spain Park (22-9)
Others nominated: Baker (17-10), Enterprise (17-8), Huntsville (19-9), Thompson (17-16), Vestavia Hills (17-14).
CLASS 6A
1. Hartselle (27-4)
2. Saraland (26-4)
3. Oxford (25-5)
4. Gulf Shores (25-4)
5. Mountain Brook (21-7)
6. Hueytown (22-9)
7. Gardendale (23-6)
8. Jasper (20-8)
9. Wetumpka (21-4)
10. Northridge (23-8)
Others nominated: Athens (22-9), Briarwood Christian (9-10), Chelsea (14-12), Cullman (18-14), Helena (14-12), Homewood (15-7), McGill-Toolen (18-8), Mortimer Jordan (24-10), Scottsboro (15-10), Spanish Fort (22-9), Stanhope Elmore (17-10).
CLASS 5A
1. Shelby County (23-3)
2. Holtville (24-5)
3. Headland (14-2)
4. Russellville (21-10)
5. Leeds (22-8)
6. Corner (16-6)
7. Madison Academy (19-12)
8. Elmore County (16-7)
9. Greenville (16-6)
10. Alexandria (17-13)
Others nominated: Ardmore (11-9), Marbury (16-14), Rehobeth (14-8), Sardis (19-8), UMS-Wright (13-9).
CLASS 4A
1. Oneonta (20-2)
2. Mobile Christian (21-4)
3. Gordo (17-6)
4. Etowah (20-9)
5. American Christian (10-12)
6. Hamilton (20-8)
7. St. James (20-7)
8. Northside (16-6)
9. Bibb County (14-7)
10. Alabama Christian (17-11)
Others nominated: Central-Florence (10-7), Cleburne County (12-10), Handley (13-8), Jacksonville (14-7), Priceville (13-9), St. John Paul II (15-6), Westminster Christian (15-7).
CLASS 3A
1. Piedmont (24-4)
2. Trinity (21-3)
3. Plainview (20-5)
4. Phil Campbell (20-6)
5. Opp (19-4)
6. Houston Academy (18-6)
7. Providence Christian (16-9)
8. Bayside Academy (13-9)
9. Wicksburg (17-10)
10. T.R. Miller (17-3)
Others nominated: Carbon Hill (12-6), East Lawrence (12-9), Excel (12-3), Fyffe (11-10), Hokes Bluff (17-10), Lauderdale County (17-4), Thomasville (14-9).
CLASS 2A
1. G.W. Long (21-7)
2. Mars Hill (16-4)
3. Vincent (21-5)
4. Ranburne (17-7)
5. Decatur Heritage (18-7)
6. Southeastern (21-5)
7. Clarke County (14-5)
8. Ider (17-7)
9. Westbrook Christian (12-13)
10. Leroy (14-9)
Others nominated: Addison (12-9), Colbert County (11-10), Sand Rock (6-6), Spring Garden (13-12).
CLASS 1A
1. Bayshore Christian (18-4)
2. Hackleburg (21-3)
3. Lindsay Lane (19-4)
4. Donoho (14-3-1)
5. Appalachian (18-3)
6. Sumiton Christian (19-5)
7. Sweet Water (10-13)
8. Millry (18-11)
9. Cedar Bluff (11-6)
10. Covenant Christian (12-4)
Others nominated: Belgreen (12-9), Pleasant Home (10-10).
