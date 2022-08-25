MONTGOMERY — Fairhope junior Nolan Phillips returned an interception 75 yards as time expired last Friday night in the Pirates to a 34-28 win over Spanish Fort in the season opener for the Baldwin County rivals.
Phillips snatched the long pass out of the air at the Pirates’ 25, then broke several tackles on the return that culminated with him crossing the goal line — with his teammates storming the end zone to congratulate him.
Fairhope trailed 28-21 before Phillips made his big play to capture the AHSAA Prep Football Spotlight for Week Zero.
The play edged out another last play defensive touchdown by Cullman seniors Garrett Hall and Ben Washburn as the Bearcats beat Mars Hill Bible 13-10.
Cullman found itself trailing Mars Hill Bible 10-7 with just seconds remaining in that contest. Backed up inside their own 10-yar line and facing fourth down, the Panthers chose to send their punter into the end zone for a possible safety to run out the clock. Cullman’s Hall, however, gave chase and stripped the ball from the punter’s hands in the end zone and Washburn pounced on the ball for the touchdown and the Bearcats emerged with a 13-10 win as the final horn sounded.
“I’ve coached 30 years,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock told the Cullman Times. “I’ve never been part of a game that ended like that.”
Here are some other highlights:
--
Milestones
Gabe Benton, Benjamin Russell: Was 18-of-23 passing for 443 yards and six touchdowns, and Corri Milliner caught six passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as the Wildcats rolled to a 41-7 win over Sylacauga in Coach Smitty Grider’s first game as the Wildcats’ head coach. The 443 yards passing set a school record and ranks 38th all-time in the AHSAA State Record Book.
Kareem Keye, Minor: Was 29-of-39 passing for 410 yards and five touchdowns as Minor downed Huffman 49-25. He also had eight rush attempts for 51 yards in the win.
Ethan Crawford, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa: Scored on a 4-yard run with 17.9 seconds left to lead the Patriots to a 28-21 win over Pike Road — snapping a 29-game regular-season winning streak in the process. Class 6A Pike Road, which finished 14-0 to win the 2021 Class 5A state championship, had not lost a regular-season game since losing to Beulah 29-24 on October 26, 2018.
Ian Garner, Brindlee Mountain: Ran for three touchdowns and threw a 5-yard TD pass for what turned out to be the winning score as the Lions snapped a 43-game losing streak with a 26-20 win over Cherokee. He also converted a 2-point run and picked off a pass on the game’s final play. The Lions’ last previous win came on Sept. 22, 2017, versus Douglas 25-6.
Roman Gagliano, Opelika: Completed 13-of-18 passes for 232 yards and one TD to lead the Bulldogs past Callaway (GA) 29-28. He also rushed for one score. The win was No. 599 for Opelika’s storied program. The Bulldogs have a 599-404-18 overall record since 1917 — and ranks 30th in AHSAA history for total wins.
Zane Scroggin, Woodlawn: The defensive back had six tackles and two interceptions on defense. Playing quarterback in a reserve role, he entered the game in the first half due to an injury to the starter — and completed 7-of-13 passes for one TD and rushed for another score as the Colonels downed Bessemer City 18-15. The victory was the 450th in Woodlawn history, dating back to the Birmingham school’s first season in 1921.
Blaze Gerhart, Sardis: Ran for 134 yards and a touchdown in a come-from-behind 16-14 win over DAR. The victory, coming in the debut of new head coach Chris Stephenson, was just the second win by the Class 5A Lions in its last 24 games. Sardis was 0-10 in 2020 and 1-9 in 2021.
Tyler Nelson, Gardendale: Ran 23 times for 317 yards and three touchdowns and completed 10-of-15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-34 win over James Clemens. He had one TD run of 93 yards and finished with 467 total yards on the night.
Michael Towner, Vigor: A defensive lineman by trade who was named the ASWA 2021 Class 4A Lineman of the Year scored the only TD of the game on a bruising 5-yard run out of the wildcat formation on a fourth-and-3 play to lift the Wolves to a 7-0 win over rival Blount in the Battle of Prichard. Vigor improved to 37-18 in the series which was first played in 1971.
Theola Mckinstry, Tarrant: Helped the Wildcats win their first season opener since 2006 with 150 rushing yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in the 27-6 win over Talladega County Central. Teammate Keuntaye Palmore also rushed for more than 100 yards with 107 yards on 12 carries as Tarrant opened its new stadium with the win. Tarrant had lost 15 straight season openers during the stretch from 2007-2021.
Keeton Lanphear, Red Bay: Rushed for 127 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. The final TD came on a 1-yard run to give Coach Heath Childers’ Class 2A Tigers the lead for good as Red Bay beat Class 4A Hamilton 22-20. It was its first on-the-field win over the Aggies in school history. The season opener was the first time the two schools had played since 1983. The Aggies and Tigers initially started the series in 1932. Hamilton came to Friday’s game holding an 18-1 advantage in the series with Red Bay’s only previous victory coming in 2020 in a COVID forfeit.
