Class 6A boys 1600 meter run: Jack Anderson finished seventh for Athens.
Class 5A girls 3200 meter run: Taylor Williams, Savannah Williams and Katie Mae Coan finished second, third and fourth, respectively, for Lawrence County.
Autumn Betts placed eighth for Brewer.
Class 4A boys discus throw: Tyler Cappi finished eighth for Priceville.
Class 1A boys triple jump: Alex Malone and Ian Eze placed third and sixth, respectively, for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys high jump: Malone placed third for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys 400 meter dash: Lemzel Johnson Jr. finished 10th for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A boys 1600 meter run: Jack Bradford finished second for Athens Bible.
Thomas Ross placed fourth for Decatur Heritage.
Lindsay Lane's Xander Morrow was sixth.
Class 1A girls discus throw: Meredith Romans placed fifth for Athens Bible.
Madelyn Dizon finished eighth for Lindsay Lane.
Katelyn McDaniel was 10th.
Class 1A girls long jump: Farrah Wright and Elizabeth Wilson finished third and ninth, respectively, for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A girls high jump: Wilson finished second and Wright tied for third for Decatur Heritage.
Nicole Furlong was 10th for Lindsay Lane.
Class 1A girls pole vault: Decatur Heritage's Kaitlyn Wallace finished second to Marion County's Natalie Carter.
Class 1A girls 400 meter dash: Alyssa Darnell finished ninth for Decatur Heritage.
Class 1A girls 1600 meter run: Lindsay Lane's Sydney Perkins won with Jolie Green finishing third.
