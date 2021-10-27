BIRMINGHAM — For the first time ever, the East Limestone Indians are headed to the state volleyball finals.
East Limestone swept both Sylacauga and Providence Christian on Tuesday to advance to the finals of the 5A state volleyball tournament. It's the school's first appearance in a volleyball state championship game.
“That’s crazy, it’s really crazy,” East Limestone head coach Nicole Eslick said. “I knew that we could, but it was just a matter of getting it done. It couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids.”
In the semifinal matchup with Providence Christian, the Indians took the first set 25-22. However, the second set that spelled trouble.
Providence Christian was a point away from winning the second set five different times, but East Limestone finally pulled won it 31-29 to go up two sets to none.
“They just kept playing and doing the things we’ve taught them to do,” Eslick said. “Sometimes you don't always come out on top, even when you’re doing the things you’re supposed to do. But they found a way to get it done.”
East Limestone never looked back, winning the third set easily 25-14.
Riley Carwile led the Indians with 20 kills and 20 digs. Bryanna Johnson had 14 kills and 20 digs.
So what is East Limestone’s reward for earning its first finals appearance ever? A date with Bayside Academy, winners of 19 straight state championships.
“We played them last year so these girls know what it takes to beat them,” Eslick said. “I haven’t even gotten a chance to watch them yet, but we’re just going to play our best and hope some bounces go our way.”
Hatton falls in semifinals
Hatton was the other local team to advance to the state semifinals Tuesday.
After a win over Ariton, the Hornets' season ended with a 25-20, 12-25, 25-15, 25-22 loss to Orange Beach in the semifinals of the Class 2A state tournament Tuesday at the CrossPlex.
“I thought we played well in the first set and then we corrected everything we needed to in the second set,” said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle.
“But in that third set we got down a little, and then we got down some more and it was just like we were ready for the set to be over. You can’t have that at this level.”
Kailyn Quails led Hatton with 17 kills, while Bradyn Mitchell had 11 kills and 10 digs. Dagen Brown had 35 assists.
Quails had 24 kills, three blocks and two aces in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-17 win over Ariton in the quarterfinals. Mitchell contributed three kills, three digs and an ace and Mallie Yarbrough had three kills. Brown totaled 31 assists.
Speegle was pleased with her team’s performance and the standard it set. The Hornets will return all but one player next year.
“I told them this is something to build on. Every experience we get is something to grow on,” Speegle said.
“We learned a lot about ourselves. How do we handle pressure? Do we retreat? Can we push through? Those are lessons that we can carry, not only into volleyball next year, but into basketball and softball.”
Elsewhere
Four other area teams competed in the state tournament Tuesday but failed to advance past the quarterfinals.
Athens fell to St. Paul’s Episcopal 25-22, 26-24, 23-25, 25-17 in the 6A quarterfinals.
In the Class 5A quarterfinals, Lawrence County lost to Providence Christian 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24. Brewer lost to Pike Road 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
Danville lost to Catholic-Montgomery 25-21, 25-21, 25-18 in the Class 4A quarterfinals.
