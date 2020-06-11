Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend led the way after the first round of The Daily’s online contest for favorite 1A-4A Player of the Year since 2000.
The former Tanner quarterback received 814 votes. He was a two-time Player of the Year in 2014 and 2016.
Right behind him is the brother combination of Landon and Hayden Stephens. Landon, also another former Tanner quarterback, was Player of the Year in 2011. He received 775 votes.
Younger brother Hayden was a running back on Tanner state championship teams in 2012 and 2013. He was Player of the Year in 2013. He received 752 votes.
Hayden died in 2018 at age 23 due to complications from an enlarged heart. The Daily’s Matthew Speakman wrote a story last fall about Landon, who is an assistant coach at West Morgan. On his play chart for each game he has a photo of his late brother.
The Stephens brothers rolled up some impressive numbers in their day. In the 2011 season that saw Tanner go undefeated through the first 14 games before falling in the state championship game, Landon rushed for 1,546 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw for 1,243 and 12 touchdowns.
In 2013, Hayden rushed for 2,142 yards and 28 touchdowns. He finished his career with over 5,000 yards rushing and 73 touchdowns. He was the MVP in Tanner’s second straight state championship season in 2013.
Football success runs in the family. Their father Johnny was The Daily’s Player of the Year in 1979 at Elkmont. He has advanced to the semifinals in the Class 1A-4A before 2000 group.
Voting begins today at decaturdaily.com in the semifinal round for the favorite Player of the Year in Class 1A-4A since 2000. There are two groups with five players each. You can vote in each group once a day. Voting is open for three days.
The three that receive the most votes advance to the final round. First-round votes do not carry over to the semifinals.
The contest for Class 5A-7A since 2000 began Wednesday. On Friday, it’s Class 5A-7A before 2000. Then on Sunday it will be Class 1A-4A before 2000.
You do not need a subscription to vote at decaturdaily.com, but a first-time online subscription is just $6 for six months.
