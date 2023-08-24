The opportunity to play college football is pretty special.
At least 24 players from The Decatur Daily's coverage area are competing in NCAA Division 1 this season. Many more are playing on the NCAA DII, NCAA DIII and NAIA levels.
Five to keep an eye on are entering their senior seasons. The Troy Trojans have defensive back Reddy Steward (5-11, 183 pounds) and running back Asa Martin (5-11, 200), who both played at Austin.
The UAB Blazers feature defensive back Keondre Swoops (6-0, 190) of Hartselle and defensive lineman Kevin Penn (6-4, 300) of Austin. Another former Black Bear is offensive lineman Marquice Robinson (6-4, 320) at Florida Atlantic.
Steward is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He has been named to the watch lists for three of the top national defense awards in the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award and Chuck Bednarik Award. The first-team All-Sun Belt selection ranked second in the nation last season while holding opponents to just 8.7 yards a catch. He also intercepted three passes to go with 63 tackles.
Martin is looking to close out his college career on a high note after stops at Auburn, Miami and Memphis. The 2017 Alabama Mr. Football rushed last season for 435 yards and seven touchdowns on 85 carries in 12 games for Memphis.
Troy opens the season Sept. 2 with a home game vs. Stephen F. Austin.
In his last three seasons at UAB, Swoopes has totaled 116 tackles and four interceptions. The website Big Game Boomer ranks him as the No. 3 player overall in the American Athletic Conference.
After three seasons as a back-up, Penn has shown in preseason camp that he is ready for a bigger role this season under new UAB head coach Trent Dilfer. Penn had 12 tackles and two quarterback hits in nine games last season.
UAB kicks off the season at home on Aug. 31 vs. North Carolina A&T.
Robinson found his way into the FAU starting lineup last season at offensive guard. He should be a leader upfront this season for new head coach Tom Herman. ESPN has the Owls ranked No. 3 in the country in production returning.
Florida Atlantic starts the season Sept. 2 with a home game vs. Monmouth.
Here’s a list of area players that are currently on the rosters of NCAA Division I schools:
Austin: Asa Martin, Troy, running back, Sr.; Marquice Robinson, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, Redshirt-Sr.; Kevin Penn, UAB, defensive line, Redshirt-Sr.; Quincy Crittendon, Samford, QB, Jr.; Reddy Steward, Troy, defensive back, Sr.; Tre Shackelford, Austin Peay, receiver, Redshirt-So.; Jevon Jackson, Austin Peay, running back, Redshirt-So.; Tra Stover, Austin Peay, defensive back, Redshirt-Fr.; Druce Clarke, Eastern Kentucky, linebacker, Fr.; La’Jaylen Fletcher, Eastern Kentucky, linebacker, Fr.
Hartselle: E.J. Colbert, UNA, defensive line, Redshirt-So.; Keondre Swoopes, UAB, defensive back, Sr.; Kelvin Morris, defensive line, UTC, Redshirt-So.; Izayah Fletcher, UNA, receiver, Fr.
Decatur: Turner Stepp, Navy, Striker, Jr.
Priceville: Tyler Cappi, Troy, offensive line, Redshirt-Fr.
Athens: Keenan Hambrick, Alabama A&M, receiver, So.; Jaden Jude, Tennessee-Chattanooga, receiver, Redshirt-Fr.; Logan Smothers, Jacksonville State, quarterback, Jr.
Hatton: Gage Saint, UNA, offensive line, Jr.
West Limestone: Rivers Helms, Western Kentucky, receiver, Redshirt-So.
Tanner: Jakeem Fletcher, Alabama State, defensive line, So.
Ardmore: Luke Hogan, Jacksonville State, long snapper, Redshirt-So.
East Limestone: J.D. Broussard, UTC, offensive line, Redshirt-So.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.