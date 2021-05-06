Girls
Morgan Stiles, Athens
Stiles hit a grand slam in an 11-6 win over Sparkman. "She is one of the hardest workers that I have ever had and brings it every day in practice," Athens coach Thad Prater said. "Diving for balls, running after balls, running bases, etc. Can't say enough about her attitude, effort and the enthusiasm she brings to the team as a player and teammate."
Boys
Elliott Bray, Hartselle
Bray struck out 13 while allowing one hit in Hartselle’s 3-0 series-clinching win over Homewood in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. In the opening round, Bray pitched a complete game in a 7-1 win over Buckhorn. The junior is committed to Auburn and is part of a Hartselle pitching staff that has given up just six earned runs in 28 playoff innings.
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Drew Schmidt, Lindsay Lane’s Ray Anderson and Falkville’s Peyton Salle. Girls: Austin’s Katie Bracken, Falkville’s Sydnee Fitzgerald and Hartselle’s Jenna Smith.
