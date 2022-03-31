Boys
Tucker Stockman, Athens
Stockman had three hits and five RBIs in a 9-5 win over St. John Paul II. "We are so proud of Tucker," coach Chuck Smith said of the pitcher and catcher. "He has worked his way back from an injury last season and has started to get hot at the plate. He takes care of business behind the plate and shuts down the running game of the other team.”
Girls
Abby Lindsey, West Morgan
Lindsey tossed five shutouts, including a pair of no-hitters, in a one-week span. In a 7-0 no-hitter against Class 7A Grissom, Lindsey struck out 15 batters over seven innings. She also no-hit Decatur. Her pitching has highlighted the team's strong start. "It's incredible," coach Victoria Burleson said. "The girls feed off of each other's successes."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Hartselle’s Blayne Godfrey, Elkmont’s Alyssa Harwell and Austin’s Katie Bracken. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s Charlie Moores, Decatur Heritage’s Tyler Olive and Lindsay Lane’s Micah Perkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.