Boys
Malik Strickland
Lawrence County
The senior scored 19 points as Lawrence County opened area play with a 62-60 win over Russellville on Dec. 3. He also had 19 points in a 74-59 win over Hamilton on Dec. 5. "Malik had a real good week," coach Royal Carpenter said. "Played really hard. He's gotten stronger and understands his role on the team."
Girls
Masyn Marchbanks
Hartselle
The sophomore scored 59 points in three games last week, including 24 against Brewer and 22 against Muscle Shoals. "She's certainly letting her play speak for her," coach Gary Orr said. "She's continuously trying to deliver the ball to her teammates, getting them in good places to score. She's improving with that each and every game."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Girls: Athens Bible’s Molly Chumbley, Decatur Heritage’s Katie Jones and Priceville’s Jenna Walker. Boys: Decatur Heritage’s GianCarlo Valdez, Hartselle’s Brody Peebles and Falkville’s Avery Miller.
