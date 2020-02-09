--
Monday (girls)
• Hartselle at Muscle Shoals
• Athens at Cullman
• Douglas at Brewer
• East Limestone at West Point
• Fayette County at Priceville
• West Limestone at Rogers
• East Lawrence at Pleasant Valley
• Red Bay at Hatton
• Tanner at Addison
• Valley Head at Lindsay Lane
• R.A. Hubbard at Skyline
• Marion County at Decatur Heritage
• Falkville at Berry
--
Tuesday (boys)
• Columbia at Hartselle
• Madison Academy at Lawrence County
• Russellville at East Limestone
• Curry at West Morgan
• Danville at Haleyville
• West Limestone at Deshler
• Sulligent at Tanner
• South Lamar at Decatur Heritage
• Woodville at Lindsay Lane
• R.A. Hubbard at Skyline
* All games played at 7 p.m.
