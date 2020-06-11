Like every high school coach around the state, Stacey Lovett is learning to adapt to a new world thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each morning after her Decatur volleyball team ends its summer workout, Lovett has to start the cleaning process. It includes disinfecting volleyballs that are assigned to each girl. That can be as many as 20.
“We do what we have to do to be able to play,” Lovett said. “We have no choice. I don’t mind it. I’m just glad to be back with my girls. Three months away from them was just too long.”
Lovett is also an assistant coach with the basketball program. Many of the girls that play volleyball also play basketball. That means she’s around some of the same girls through two sports seasons in the fall and winter and then spring tryouts followed by summer workouts.
Included in the group is Lovett’s daughter Carley, who is a junior.
“I’m around some of these girls 300 days a year,” Lovett said. “When you are around them that much they all become your girls.”
Lovett will be starting her sixth season as Decatur’s volleyball head coach. When she took over the program it was pretty far down while trying to compete in a county with some of the best volleyball programs in the state in several classifications.
Each season Lovett’s team has taken small steps forward. With seniors Zoey Sales, Aaliaya Hullett and Sy’Terius Nickerson leading the way, expectations are for the program to take an even bigger step forward this fall.
“The thing about volleyball in the summer is that’s where you come together as a team,” Lovett said. “You get in the gym to work on fundamentals, but it’s the summer playdates where you really get better.”
There will be no playdates this summer. As part of the summer guidelines promoting an abundance of precaution, no summer competition between schools is allowed. The days of filling a gym with teams and matches for hours are out for at least this summer.
“That just gives us more time to work on the fundamentals,” Lovett said.
Social distancing rules can make that a little tricky.
“We just spread them out and make they work on passing the ball to themselves,” Lovett said. “If you can’t pass it to yourself, you probably can’t pass it to a teammate.
“Hopefully in the coming weeks we will be able to do more as a team. That will be fun. These girls are working hard and excited about the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.