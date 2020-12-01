Seven state championships are up for grabs starting Wednesday in Tuscaloosa.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association’s football championships will be decided at Bryant-Denny Stadium beginning with the Class 7A state championship game Wednesday at 7 featuring Auburn vs. Thompson.
The championship games for 3A, 1A and 5A are Thursday starting at 10 a.m. Championship games for 4A, 2A and 6A are Friday beginning at 10 a.m.
The price of admission is $15 and seating is limited. Tickets must be purchased through Gofan.co. No tickets will be sold at the gates.
The games can be viewed on the statewide network headed by WOTM. For Charter/Spectrum subscribers the games will be on 80 and 701. The games are also available at nfhsnetwork.com for a subscription charge.
Here’s the complete schedule:
Wednesday
Class 7A: Auburn (11-1) vs. Thompson (13-0), 7 p.m.
Thursday
Class 3A: Montgomery Catholic (12-2) vs. Fyffe (14-0), 10 a.m.
Class 1A: Linden (13-0) vs. Pickens County (11-3), 2:45 p.m.
Class 5A: St. Paul’s (14-0) vs. Pleasant Grove (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 4A: Gordo (13-1) vs. Handley (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class 2A: Abbeville (12-1) vs. Mars Hill (12-2), 2:45 p.m.
Class 6A: Spanish Fort (11-3) vs. Pinson Valley (11-2), 7:30 p.m.
