D200126 morgan county tournament (copy)
Buy Now

Hartselle celebrates after scoring against Priceville during the 2020 Morgan County Tournament at Falkville High School. The event has been canceled for 2021. [DAN BUSEY/DECATUR DAILY]

 Dan Busey/Decatur Daily

The Morgan County High School Basketball Tournament set for Jan. 18-23 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county superintendent.

Robert Elliott Jr. made the announcement this morning saying, “This decision was not made easily nor without thinking about the history and heritage of this great tournament. However, in the end, the most important aspect of our decision was the safety and well-being of our students, parents, and communities,” he said in an email. “We look forward to our great tournament during the 2021-2022 season.”

The tournament features girls and boys divisions from the county's five high schools.

The district had a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 today. Students have been learning remotely since Dec. 16 and will return to in-person instruction Tuesday.

Last year, Hartselle swept the tournament at Falkville High with the girls defeating Priceville in the finals and the boys winning over West Morgan.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel. Staff Writer Cassie Kuhn contributed to this article.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.