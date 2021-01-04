The Morgan County High School Basketball Tournament set for Jan. 18-23 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county superintendent.
Robert Elliott Jr. made the announcement this morning saying, “This decision was not made easily nor without thinking about the history and heritage of this great tournament. However, in the end, the most important aspect of our decision was the safety and well-being of our students, parents, and communities,” he said in an email. “We look forward to our great tournament during the 2021-2022 season.”
The tournament features girls and boys divisions from the county's five high schools.
The district had a total of 13 active cases of COVID-19 today. Students have been learning remotely since Dec. 16 and will return to in-person instruction Tuesday.
Last year, Hartselle swept the tournament at Falkville High with the girls defeating Priceville in the finals and the boys winning over West Morgan.
