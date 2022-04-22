Decatur Heritage baseball coach Steve Meek preaches commanding the strike zone to his pitchers.
Friday’s sweep of Cleveland in the Class 2A playoffs showed they have been listening.
Three Decatur Heritage pitchers commanded the strike zone for a combined 29 strikeouts in an 11-3, 6-1 sweep.
Decatur Heritage (21-8) advances to the second round to face the Section Lions (11-2), who swept Midfield 19-0 and 19-0.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of quality pitching on this team,” Meek said. “I’ve never coached a team with this many quality arms. Our biggest problem has been getting them all enough work this season.”
Decatur Heritage needed just three pitchers against Cleveland. Senior Cole O’Brien started Game 1 and pitched a six-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
“I might have seen Cole with a little better stuff during the season, but his last two outings have been really good,” Meek said.
Decatur Heritage scored five runs in the first inning and added single runs in the second and third to lead 7-0.
“It always helps to be pitching with a big lead,” O’Brien said.
The Eagles scored six runs on two big hits in Game 1. Tyler Olive had a three-run home run in the first inning. Bo Solley had a three-run triple in the sixth inning.
Senior Tyler Founds was scheduled to start Game 2, but he had hamstring issues in the first game. That caused a change of plans and freshman Bryant Sparkman got the start.
Sparkman matched O’Brien with 12 strikeouts in five innings while giving up two hits and no earned runs.
“Cole and I are similar pitchers. I try to match what he does,” Sparkman said.
Sparkman had a stretch of nine strikeouts over 10 batters. His biggest strikeout was his last one. It came in the fifth with two runners on base and Decatur Heritage holding a 3-1 lead.
“The ump was calling my curve for a strike and I just kept throwing it,” Sparkman said.
Founds, who had been pulled in Game 1 because of his injury, came in to pitch the last two innings in Game 2. He struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
“Our trainer said if we needed him that he could throw because he probably wouldn’t be available Saturday, if we had to play,” Meek said.
Cleveland totaled nine hits in the two games. Five of those hits came in the fifth inning of Game 1 when the Panthers scored three runs.
Decatur Heritage finished with 17 hits. O’Brien and Nash Rippen went back-to-back with home runs in the seventh inning of Game 2.
