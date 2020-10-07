MOULTON — Lawrence County crossed the 30-win mark on the season Tuesday, sweeping East Limestone and Brewer in four sets to improve to 31-9.
The Red Devils defeated East Limestone 25-17, 25-23 and Brewer 25-19, 25-16.
Madelyn Ray led Lawrence County with 19 kills. Alex Livingston had 12 digs and six aces, and Anna Clare Hutto finished with 22 assists, 13 digs and three aces.
Maggie Shelton had 18 assists, seven digs and three aces, and Skye Letson had 11 blocks.
Lawrence County hosts West Morgan on Thursday before playing at Guntersville on Saturday.
West Morgan sweeps tri-match
Morgan Moseley had a team-high 13 kills as West Morgan picked up wins over New Hope (25-19, 25-11) and Hatton (25-21, 27-25) on Tuesday.
Allie Bice had eight kills and five blocks for the Rebels (24-19), while Abby Yerby recorded 46 assists.
