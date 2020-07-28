There is definitely going to be a Morgan County feel to the baseball roster at Bevill State Community College in Fayette.
In recent days, Austin outfielder Tarik Sykes and Hartselle infielder DJ Leathers have both signed with the Bears.
Sykes was a member of The Daily’s All-Area team in 2019 after hitting .368 in his junior season. Leathers has been a key member of the Hartselle infield for the past two seasons.
Sykes and Leathers join two other 2020 seniors from Morgan County who have signed with Bevill. Hartselle catcher/infielder Connor Ord signed in June. Decatur Heritage pitcher Baker Wilson signed earlier this month.
Bevill State is coached by Joey May. They are part of the Alabama Community College Athletic Association. The Bears finished 8-7-1 this spring in the season that ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
