The Asa Martin that Austin football fans know and loved is indeed alive and playing well for the Memphis Tigers.
Three years after Martin scored his last touchdown in high school, the running back is back making big plays in college.
Saturday night in Memphis’ 10-7 win at Navy, Martin had one of the biggest plays of the game when he caught a short pass coming out of the backfield and turned it into a 43-yard gain to the Navy 20 that set up the Tigers’ touchdown.
On the next play, Martin ran for 6 yards to the Navy 14. The Tigers followed with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Brady White to Calvin Austin.
Memphis got the winning field goal in the fourth quarter after recovering a fumble. The Tigers drove 46 yards in nine plays for Riley Patterson's 26-yard kick. Martin had two carries for 6 yards in that drive.
The win put Memphis (6-2, 4-2) in third place in the AAC behind No. 7-ranked Cincinnati (8-0, 6-0) and Tulsa (5-1, 5-0). The top two teams play in the AAC championship game on Dec. 19.
Martin’s journey has been interesting to say the least. He was Alabama's Mr. Football in 2017 after rushing for over 2,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. He was at Auburn for one season before transferring to Miami.
The stay in Miami was long enough to go through a coaching change when head coach Mark Richt retired. Martin found his way to Memphis, where he sat out the 2019 season as a transfer.
This season saw Martin biding his time waiting for an opportunity to come. In the Tigers’ first six games he had five carries for 31 yards and no touchdowns. Mixed in between those six games were three games lost to COVID-19 restrictions.
In the last two Memphis games, Martin has been a little busier. He has 11 carries for 40 yards and one touchdown, a 6-yard run in a 56-14 win over Stephen F. Austin. He’s caught two passes for 52 yards.
Memphis visits Tulane on Saturday. The Tigers close out the regular season with Houston on Dec. 12 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
Here’s an update on other area players in Division I:
• Deonte Brown (Austin), Alabama: The redshirt senior’s final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium could not have gone better. The Crimson Tide beat Auburn 42-13. Brown and the offensive line blocked well enough for quarterback Mac Jones to throw for five touchdowns to tie an Iron Bowl record. Alabama (8-0) travels to LSU this Saturday and then Arkansas on Dec. 12.
• Reed Blankenship (West Limestone), Middle Tennessee: The senior closes out his college career at home vs. UAB at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The safety leads the Blue Raiders (3-6) with 76 tackles. He had 14 in a win over Rice and 11 in a loss at Marshall.
• Marquice Robinson (Austin), Florida Atlantic: The Owls (5-1) have lost five games due to COVID-19 this season. Robinson, a redshirt sophomore, starts on offense at left tackle. FAU closes out the season with games at Georgia Southern on Saturday and Southern Miss on Dec. 10.
• CJ Yarbrough (East Limestone), Liberty: The redshirt freshman receiver for the No. 25-ranked Flames has started six games and caught 17 passes for 268 yards and one touchdown. Liberty (9-1) closes out the season Saturday at Coastal Carolina.
• Keondre Swoopes (Hartselle), UAB: The sophomore defensive back has eight tackles and one interception in eight games for the Blazers (4-3). UAB has lost three games due to COVID. One of those missed games at Middle Tennessee has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday. UAB closes out the season at Rice on Dec. 12.
• Reddy Steward (Austin), Troy: The sophomore defensive back has 24 tackles and one interception return for a touchdown in nine games. Troy (4-5) plays at South Alabama at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans close out the season with home games vs. Coastal Carolina on Dec. 12 and Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 17.
• Chadarius Townsend (Tanner), Texas Tech: The junior running back has rushed 18 times for 99 yards and one touchdown. His best game came against No. 13 Oklahoma when Townsend had six carries for 68 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown.
