HUNTSVILLE — The soccer field at John Hunt Park hosted two teams Friday from Limestone County.
One team’s day ended celebrating the joy of success. The other team’s day ended with the heartbreak of a season-ending loss.
The Tanner boys moved one step closer to the school’s first ever soccer state championship with a 2-1 win over Westminster-Oak Mountain.
Tanner (21-5) plays St. Luke’s of Mobile on Saturday at 3 p.m. for the Class 1A-3A state championship.
“This is so big for these players, our school and our community,” Tanner coach Matt Smith said.
The East Limestone girls fell short of returning to the Class 5A finals for the second year in a row. Springville beat the Indians, 3-2.
“I’m so proud of what these girls have accomplished,” East Limestone coach Max Norman said. “They gave it everything they had, and it just didn’t go our way.”
East Limestone lost in last year’s final to Indian Springs, 5-0.
Springville plays Gulf Shores for the 5A girls state championship Saturday at 3 p.m.
--
Tanner 2, Westminster Oak Mountain 1: The Rattlers’ leading scorer Randy Cortes got Tanner on the scoreboard first with 7:55 left in the first half. It was his 42nd goal of the season. Jorge Mendoza had the assist.
The Rattlers struck quickly after intermission on a goal by Moises Parra just two minutes into the second half with an assist from Justin Moreno.
The lead looked strong until Westminster scored with 1:47 left in the match. The final 107 seconds were filled with frantic play mostly on the Tanner end of the field.
Tanner keeper Christian Cruz has now allowed just 24 goals in 26 games. The North-South All-Star game selection has 125 saves this season.
This was Tanner’s second visit to the state tournament. The Rattlers made it in 2016, but lost to Altamont, 3-1.
“A lot of our players on this team had brothers on that 2016 team,” Smith said. “They remember that experience and they want this experience to turn out better.”
While a state championship in soccer would be Tanner’s first, it’s not the first championship for the school. The Rattlers have won three in boys basketball, three in girls basketball, two in football and one in track and field.
--
Springville 3, East Limestone 2: It took East Limestone 46 minutes to score its first goal. It was the 51st of the season for senior Lily Hosmer.
The powerful kick tied the game at 1-1 and seemed to turn the momentum switch on for the Indians. Springville quickly turned it back off with a goal two minutes later to grab the lead for good.
Brianna Proudfoot scored East Limestone’s second goal with 7:52 left to play to make it 3-2.
Less than two minutes later the Indians had what looked like an excellent chance to tie the contest when Hosmer broke toward the goal box controlling the ball. Just as she appeared to be trying to make a move, the wet conditions caused the senior to slip and lose her footing.
“We’ve got seven seniors on this team. They said at halftime that they weren’t ready for their careers to end,” Norman said. “Our team played really hard and we gave ourselves a chance. That’s all a coach can ask.”
In addition to her 51 goals this season, Hosmer has 31 assists. She will play in college at North Alabama.
East Limestone set school records in goals scored (138), hat tricks (20), assists (106) and shots on goal (618). The Indians allowed just 22 goals in 24 games.
“Making it to the state tournament two years in a row is remarkable for our program,” Norman said. “It’s exciting because we have a lot of really good young players. We want to get back here as soon as we can.”
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.