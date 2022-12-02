TANNER — In a game where points were hard to come by most of the night, Tanner squeaked out a 49-44 win Friday over county rival East Limestone.
Tanner's Skylar Townsend (17 points) and East Limestone’s Rickey Speights (19) supplied the majority of their teams' scoring punch.
Townsend's 2-point basket with 2:05 left in the game broke a 42-42 tie and put the Rattlers ahead for good.
"We finally started playing with some confidence in the second half ... (but) it's the little things that got us in the end," East Limestone coach Jake Moran said.
The teams combined for 12 points in the first quarter. Tanner led 8-4.
The Rattlers built a 24-13 halftime lead by closing out the half with a 10-0 run.
East Limestone cut the deficit to one point, 30-29, late in the third quarter, but Townsend added a bucket to give Tanner a three-point lead heading into the final period.
Speights, who had a scoreless first half before registering six in the third quarter, tallied the Indians' first 11 points of the fourth quarter and put his team ahead 40-38 with a 3-pointer with 4:28 left in regulation.
Dalton Smithson and Endymion Tyus scored back-to-back baskets to put Tanner on top 44-42.
Riley Groce tied the game with 2:43 remaining before Townsend scored four straight points to seize the lead Tanner never relinquished.
Speights had 13 points on the fourth quarter.
"What won us the game is defense," Taylor said. "And that's our motto. We may not be able to shoot the ball great yet, but when we play defense like we did there at the end and ... the same thing on offense when we ran the right stuff and got guys in the right place, we looked really good."
--
East Limestone girls 74, Tanner 11: Shauna Fletcher scored a game-high 24 points for the Indians (7-3).
Taylor Farrar had 11 points for East Limestone and Jaylene Whitaker added nine.
"We had a really tough schedule at the beginning," East Limestone coach Jessica Thompson said of her team's start to its season. "We had a couple of teams on the 6A and 7A level that really challenged us. We're focusing on getting better every single day. It's a marathon not a sprint so we want to be working to play our best basketball at the end of January, February."
Aubrey Oliver scored nine for Tanner.
