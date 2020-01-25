LESTER — Tanner coach Chris Whitt knows how to calm his team down when it falls behind early. So, when his Rattlers fell behind by 13 in the first half of the first quarter against Elkmont on Friday night, they didn’t panic.
Tanner proceeded to correct its early mistakes and earn a 54-50 win over Elkmont in the Limestone County Tournament semifinals at West Limestone High.
“I told our guys that the end was a long way away,” Whitt said. “It was just about two minutes into the game. They knew that. They had a good attitude about it.”
The Rattlers (15-4) will face East Limestone in the finals today at 5 p.m. That’s a rematch of last year’s Limestone County Tournament final, which Tanner won 46-44.
Earlier in the evening, the West Limestone girls earned a spot in the girls championship by beating Tanner 51-23. They will play East Limestone at 3:30 today.
Tanner’s early deficit was a product of hot shooting from Elkmont (11-15), particularly junior Layton Smith. He made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes to put his team up 16-3.
“They got off to a hot start, especially Layton Smith,” Whitt said. “He was on fire there for a while. We had to gather ourselves.”
Tanner climbed back into slowly, trailing by eight after one and three at halftime. The Rattlers took their first lead in the third quarter but fell behind by one at the end of the third.
Tanner then opened up the fourth with a 13-2 run that gave it a double-digit lead and helped it clinch a spot in the finals.
“We just defended them better,” Whitt said. “We didn’t give them second-chance shots in the second half like we did in the first half.”
Seniors JJ Jones and Malik Atkins led Tanner with 13 points each. Jones also had nine rebounds, three blocks and four steals. Senior Dashaun McNabb scored 12 points.
Smith finished with 15 points to lead Elkmont. Junior Preston Robinson added 12 points.
Elkmont and Tanner will rematch on Tuesday. Both teams have a win against each other this season.
West Limestone girls 51, Tanner 23: West Limestone outscored Tanner 25-4 in the third quarter to blow the game open. The Wildcats led by only seven at halftime after a six-point second quarter but found a rhythm in the third.
“We just started moving the ball and getting open looks at the basket,” West Limestone coach Chasity Legg said. “The shots started going in. When the shots started falling, our confidence went up.”
Freshman Carlie Belle Winter was the catalyst for that big run. She scored 17 of her game-high 27 points during the third. West Limestone (7-14) forced a running clock in the fourth by taking a 30-point lead at one point. Senior Cassidy Winter added 10 points.
West Limestone advances to play East Limestone in the finals of the Limestone County Tournament. The Wildcats have lost both meetings against East Limestone this season. Tanner (12-10) is eliminated from the tournament.
