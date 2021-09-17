Tanner 14, North Sand Mountain 6: The Tanner Rattlers got a big road win over defending Class 2A, Region 7 champion North Sand Mountain on Friday.
After a scoreless first half, Tanner scored in the third quarter on a 30-yard pass from Karl Parham to Skylar Townsend.
The Rattlers made it 14-0 in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard run by Trey Crutcher.
Tanner (3-2, 3-0) is scheduled to host Columbia on Friday.
