Elkmont's Mykell Murrah dribbles away from defensive pressure by Midfield's De'Marreion Baldwin during Northwest Regional Tournament action at Wallace State on Saturday. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [DEANGELO MCDANIEL/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
HANCEVILLE — The Tanner boys basketball team is headed to the Elite Eight.
The Rattlers knocked off Red Bay Saturday night 50-47 in overtime to punch their ticket to the Northwest Regional finals.
"We had guys play really hard tonight, and I feel blessed to be in this situation," said Tanner head coach Dale Taylor. "I took over this program three years ago. After a rough first couple of years it feels like Tanner basketball is back where it's supposed to be."
The win was the second big game the Rattlers won in Cullman County this week. This past Tuesday, Tanner defeated Class 2A, No. 3 Holly Pond on the road in a game that also went to overtime.
The Rattlers have shown the moment doesn't get too big for them.
"We have an emotional team, and something we've discussed all year long is not letting the emotions get the best of us," Taylor said. "There's a fine line between breaking and using that emotion to push you to the next level. These past few games, these guys have played with something to prove."
The game went back and forth with Red Bay leading after the first quarter 10-8, Tanner at halftime 19-18 and Red Bay after three quarters 37-34.
Tanner's Skylar Townsend turned in another star performance, finishing with a game high 21 points.
The only Rattler to have played at Wallace State, home of the Northwest Regional, his experience showed in a big way.
"We try to treat each game the same no matter where you're at or who you're playing," Towsend said.
Dalton Smithson added nine points for the Rattlers, while Jerrick Thompson added eight. Holen Inmon led Red Bay with 19.
Tanner advances to play the winner of Mars Hill and Whitesburg Christian this Wednesday Feb. 22 at 2:15 p.m.
"I feel like we're prepared for anything anybody throws at us," Towsend said. "As long as we stay together and locked in, we'll be alright."
Midfield boys 71, Elkmont 25: Elkmont was no match for Midfield on Saturday in the semifinals of the 3A Northwest Regional tournament.
The Red Devils fell behind 20-0 after the first quarter and could never climb back.
Mylell Murrah led Elkmont with nine points. Shannon Jones led Midfield with 19.
