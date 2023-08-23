Lay of the land
Tanner appeared headed to its third straight playoff berth in 2022. However, injuries and suspensions derailed the team and a three-game losing streak closed the season and the Rattlers missed the postseason.
The Rattlers again will compete in Class 2A, Region 8 against Falkville, Hatton, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown.
---
Head coach
Oscar Bonds was 20-32 overall, 12-18 in region play and 1-2 in the postseason during his first five years as Tanner coach. Bonds is seeking to lead the Rattlers to the playoffs for the third time in four years and a shot at their first region title since 2016.
---
Last season
Tanner started 3-1 (2-0 in the region) but went 1-4 (0-4) from there.
"Injuries played a big part," Bonds said. "We lost six starters that played both ways so that's a big blow. (Lack of) discipline and accountability ... when things aren't going the way it should. We had guys who got suspended. We just had a lot of guys go down in and out throughout the season. We were kind of banged up for the first time in a long time. Freak injuries."
---
Words to grow on
"We'll be senior heavy this year," Bonds said as practice began. "We possibly could start 10 seniors on offense this year with a sophomore. Right now, we've got eight seniors that start on defense with three sophomores."
---
Quarterback
Senior Karl Parham returns to lead the offense. Last year, Tanner scored almost 38 points per game despite totaling only 47 points in three straight losses to end the season.
"He's a pretty solid quarterback that can run the ball as well," Bonds said. He added that he expects Parham to be more decisive this year. "I'd like to see him pull it down and run a little more. He's the fastest player on our team. He's the (2023 Class 1A-3A) 60-meter indoor state champ."
---
Offense
Senior Skylar Townsend will be Parham's leading weapon in the passing game.
"I'm looking for him to have a strong season," Bonds said of Townsend. "Pretty much a matchup nightmare (for defenders). Can go up and get it at the highest point. Rangy kid. Great ball skills."
Seniors Tailin Hall and Derick Malone, junior DaQualon Malone and sophomore Endymion Tyus will also be counted on in the receiving corps.
Senior running back Elinneaus Jackson returns after playing only four games last season due to injury. Sophomore Kian Jackson, projected as the only non-senior starter on offense, will also get significant carries.
"I saw him mature a lot from finishing his freshman season to now," Bonds said of Kian.
Bonds expects the senior-laden line with Abertloto Gonzalez (center), Jamari Malone (right guard), Terrell Green (right tackle), Darrell Howard (left guard), Tre'jun Lett (left tackle) to be the strength of the team.
---
Defense
Tanner allowed an average of 36 points in 2022, surrendering 46 or more points in six of its nine games, but Bonds anticipates significant improvement from the unit.
Jamari Malone, Howard and Lett will start on the defensive line.
"I expect us to have the best D-line in 2A," Bonds said.
Sophomore Maikyh Mitchell, Ben Cobb, senior Nick Garth (moved from running back) and 2022 leading tackler KC Hale (senior) are projected to start at linebacker. Townsend and Tyus will start at cornerback with Parham and Hall at safety.
---
Must-see games
Tanner opens at Lauderdale County (Thursday) in a non-region game. The Rattlers have region matchups at Falkville (Sept. 15), Hatton (Oct. 6) and 2022 region champ Lexington (Oct. 13) and will host Red Bay on Oct. 20.
---
Final word
"Everything has a plus behind it," Bonds said of last season's adversities. "Some of those younger guys got some experience."
