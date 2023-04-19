After the season ended for Tanner in the Northwest Regional, there wasn’t a feeling of despair for coach Dale Taylor.
He was proud to proclaim that Tanner basketball was back on track.
"This program had been to at least the Sweet 16 for 23 years straight until my first year," Taylor said after the season-ending loss to Mars Hill. "We've put in a lot of work to get back to a point where we feel Tanner basketball belongs."
It was truly a season of rebirth for the Tanner basketball program. Two years after winning just one game, and seeing their two decade-plus regional tournament streak come to an end, the Rattlers (20-7) were back on the radar of Class 2A basketball.
The turnaround season has earned Taylor the Daily’s 1A-4A Coach of the Year honor.
"Going in I felt like we had a chance to be pretty good," Taylor said. "It was really regional or bust. That created a lot of pressure, but that's what you want. The kids really rose to the challenge."
Taylor said winning just one game two seasons ago and seeing the school's regional streak come to an end wasn't fun. It made the feeling of the Rattlers returning to prominence even more special.
"When a streak like that ends, it's not something you take lightly. We know the expectations this program has and having a season like that felt like a huge downfall," Taylor said. "A lot of the guys on this team played on that one-win team, so we all took it personally.
"It's a credit to all of them that we were able to get back to the level that everybody expects of Tanner.”
After a hot start, Tanner hit a wall after Christmas. The Rattlers lost in the first round of the Limestone County tournament and then lost in the area tournament final, which they hosted.
The turning point came on the road in the subregional with an upset win over top-five Holly Pond.
"Going on the road and beating a team like that," Taylor said, "it gave us a lot of momentum and allowed us to make the run we did."
As great as 2022-23 was for Tanner, the coaches and players are already looking forward to next season. Despite losing five seniors, the Rattlers return several key players, including star Skylar Townsend (18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) and Endymion Tyus, who was selected to the All-Regional tournament team as a freshman.
Couple that with more talented young players from what Taylor said is a strong junior varsity and middle school program and expectations will once again be high.
"If our guys continue to buy in, I see no reason why we can't reach the same point that we did this year," Taylor said. "Maybe we can even go further."
