Tanner’s Skylar Townsend (1) goes to the basket as Mars Hill’s Jec'queline Grant (1) defends during their game Wednesday at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. More photos at decaturdaily.com. [DAN BUSEY/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
Tanner’s head coach Dale Taylor, right, comforts his players after they fell to Mars Hill during their game Wednesday at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. [DAN BUSEY/FOR THE DECATUR DAILY]
HANCEVILLE — Wednesday marked the end of what has been a revival season for the Tanner Rattlers basketball program.
The Rattlers came up just short of the Final Four, falling to Mars Hill 70-57 in the finals of the 2A Northwest Regional tournament.
Despite the loss, the coaches and players had a positive attitude following the game as they recounted how far they had come.
"This program had been to at least the Sweet 16 for 23 years straight until my first year. When that streak ended, I took it personally and so did a lot of guys on this team," said Tanner head coach Dale Taylor. "We've put in a lot of work to get back to a point where we feel Tanner basketball belongs."
Tanner (20-8) nearly found itself in Birmingham for the Final Four as the Rattlers gave the No. 5 ranked Panthers all they could handle.
After falling behind 11-3 early, Tanner fought back to cut the lead to 19-15 by the end of the first quarter. At halftime the Rattlers trailed just 27-26.
"I thought we did a good job of weathering the storm early," Taylor said. "We turned up the pressure, Skylar (Townsend) had a couple of big dunks and the momentum swung in our favor."
The difference in the game, however, came in the third quarter.
Mars Hill closed on an 11-2 run, pushing its lead at 42-32 and taking complete control of the game.
"We talked about the key to the game being grabbing rebounds and limiting run outs," Taylor said. "In the third quarter they got about three run outs, and that was the difference in the game.
"They had five players that finished in double figures. It doesn't help when a team is that balanced," Taylor added.
Townsend finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds. Kaeseason Calderone and Dalton Smithson each had nine.
Hugh Hargett led Mars Hill with 15.
After the game, Taylor commented on how bright he believes future is for the program.
"We've got pieces to build on," Taylor said. "Our seniors have helped lay a foundation, and we've got some key players coming back that are going to help us keep building."
Among those players is star Townsend, who averaged over 20 points for the Rattlers this season.
"It's exciting that we have the chance next year to go even further than we did this year," Townsend said. "It's also exciting to know that this program is set for success even after we're gone."
