TANNER — Tanner High senior JJ Jones transitioned from being a first-team All-State receiver in Class 2A to being one of the Rattlers’ leaders in basketball.
Jones had 730 yards and 11 touchdowns for the football team. He was Tanner’s first All-State selection since 2016. He also led Tanner to a final four appearance in basketball during his junior year.
The 6-foot-4 forward is one of the main reasons Tanner has a winning record this season. He had 19 points in a 14-point win over Colbert County last week.
Last year’s final four appearance was the sixth for Tanner in the last seven years. That includes a state championship in 2013. Tanner has been to the final four 13 times under coach Chris Whitt since he took over during the 1994-1995 season.
Jones will be a big part of Tanner’s quest to make its 14th final four appearance this year. He is one of five seniors, including Malik Atkins, who was second-team All-State last year in basketball.
Jones sat down with Decatur Daily sports writer Matthew Speakman to answer five questions about Tanner basketball:
Question: Who encouraged you to start playing basketball?
Answer: “My mom. She played at Tanner. She won two championships here.”
Question: When did you start to take it more seriously?
Answer: “When I started playing for Tanner and played for the high school instead of just little league. I got called up to varsity my ninth grade year. It was at the end of my junior varsity season.“
Question: What’s been your assessment of this team?
Answer: “We’ve been pretty good so far. We should be undefeated, but that is just how basketball works. You’re going to have bad games.”
Question: What are your goals for the rest of the season?
Answer: “Of course we want to make it to (the Northwest Regional). Hopefully, we can go for a championship. We haven’t done that in a long time.”
Question: What’s it like dealing with the expectations that surround Tanner basketball?
Answer: “It’s a lot of weight on our shoulders. We always want to match those other teams’ success.”
