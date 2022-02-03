The Alabama State Hornets have reached out to Tanner for a big addition to their recruiting class.
Tanner defensive lineman Jakeem Fletcher (6-foot-2, 280 pounds) signed with the Hornets on Wednesday.
Fletcher was a Class 2A honorable mention All-State selection last fall. He had 63 tackles with 18 tackles for losses, five sacks and one interception.
The addition of Fletcher gives the Hornets three players from the Decatur area. Already on the roster are former Austin Black Bears linebacker Awysum Harris and defensive lineman Jalik Malone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.