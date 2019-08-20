Stars in the spotlight
It could be the entire Tanner football team. After the first two back-to-back losing seasons for the Rattlers since 1999, second-year head coach Oscar Bonds thinks the program is headed in the right direction.
“We know it’s going to be a better season,” Bonds said. “The attitude is great and the off-season program is going to make a big difference. We’ve got some football players who are ready to play.”
The Rattlers stepped into August with 26 players in grades 8-12.
Lay of the land
Tanner faces some stiff competition in Class 2A, Region 7. Region champ Addison won two playoff games. Red Bay and Colbert County both won playoff games. Sheffield was fourth in the region ahead of Hatton, Tanner and Tharptown.
The Rattlers’ out-of-region schedule is filled with Limestone County rivals West Limestone, Clements and East Limestone.
Head coach
Last year’s one-win season was a bit of a culture shock for Bonds. He came from Piedmont after 13 years as an assistant at one of the premier Class 3A powers in the state.
“We won back-to-back state championships in 2015 and 2016,” Bonds said. “It was great to be a part of something that was so successful.”
Last season
The Rattlers’ lone win was over region rival Tharptown, 64-14. Tanner only scored 175 points last season. Opponents scored 381. That was an improvement from the school record 394 points given up in 2017.
Last three seasons
It’s been a crazy ride for Tanner. The Rattlers went 9-4 in Laron White’s last season as head coach in 2016. That was followed by a 3-8 record under Maurice Belser in 2017. Tanner is just six years removed from back-to-back state championships.
Words to grow on
“These players have been through a lot,” Bonds said. “They have played for three head coaches in three years. They are ready for stability.”
Quarterback
The position should be stronger this year with the return of a healthy Malik Atkins (6-foot-2, 200 pounds). The senior was involved in a Fourth of July accident in 2018 that cost him his junior season. Fellow senior, Deshanun McNabb, is also competing for playing time.
Offense
Three returning starters in the line is the strength of the offense. They are seniors Ashton Hines (6-5, 285), Markus Jeanes (6-2, 330) and Jacob Williamson (5-11, 245). Hines missed last season due to injuries suffered in the same Fourth of July accident that involved Atkins.
Filling out the line are junior Eric Jefferson (5-10, 260) and eighth grader Braxton Houston (5-8, 185), who will be the center.
“We are a bigger, stronger football team because of how hard we’ve worked in the weight room,” Bonds said.
Defense
Bonds is looking for major improvement on this side of the ball. Giving up an average of 38 points a game doesn’t compute well for victories.
“We worked really hard in the spring on being fast to the ball,” Bonds said. “Sometimes last year we were like we didn’t know what to do and late in the games we were just gassed. It’s going to be a lot better this year.”
The defensive line features junior Evan Fuqua, sophomore Jakeem Fletcher and eighth grader Derrell Howard. Williamson leads the linebackers along with sophomore Alex Guster. Atkins will be playing safety.
Must-see game
The first opportunity to get the program headed in the right direction is Thursday when Tanner hosts West Limestone. The Wildcats won last year’s opener 39-20.
Final word
“We just need to play good, sound football,” Bonds said. “We have to be disciplined and play hard on every play.
“Last season we didn’t play with confidence. This year I expects us to play with confidence and make good things happen.”
— David Elwell
