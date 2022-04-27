TANNER — The history of Tanner basketball is one that’s filled with rich tradition.
Walk into the Tanner High school gymnasium, and you will see plenty of championship trophies and banners highlighting the success the Rattlers have experienced on the hardwood throughout the years.
In recent years, however, Tanner’s success hasn’t been what the Rattlers are used to.
That changed this season.
The Rattlers went 22-5 and won their first area championship since 2017, while also reaching the Sweet 16.
Leading the way was Shauna Fletcher. The star junior was a force on the court, scoring 21.6 points per game and grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game to go with 51 steals and 24 blocks.
Because of this, Fletcher was chosen as the Decatur Daily’s 1A-4A girls player of the year for 2022.
“It really means a lot to me,” Fletcher said of being chosen as player of the year. “With all the hard work and everything I’ve gone through, injuries and stuff, it’s just an honor to join that list of great players that have won the award.”
Putting Tanner back on the map
Individual accomplishments are always nice, but to Fletcher, bringing success back to Tanner meant a great deal more.
“People didn’t think we would get that far this year,” Fletcher said. “That was always in the back of mind and we wanted to prove to people that we’re still that same Tanner team and we can do all the things that the great teams before us did.”
Fletcher played a key role in Tanner’s comeback season as well. Along with senior Keyera James, the duo combined to score nearly 40 points per game.
“We’ve had a lot of great players come through here,” Fletcher said. “I just wanted to be the next to help put Tanner on the map.”
“She means so much to this team,” added Jordan Paul, Tanner’s coach this past season. “Obviously, she scored a ton of points, but it was also the leadership and energy she brought. You never had to worry about her being up for a game. She was always ready and we fed off of that.”
Room to grow
Just a junior, Fletcher will have a chance to improve her already stellar legacy.
Many believe she can.
“She’s completely capable of upping her game up even more,” Paul said. “She understands what her strengths and weaknesses are and she’s a versatile player. She’s been in the post most of her career but this year she showed the capability of stepping out and playing point guard. She continues to get better day in and day out. No doubt she’ll be even better next season.”
And when Fletcher is starring for the Rattlers again next season, her focus will be on bringing a championship back to Tanner.
“We dealt with adversity this year, transfers, injuries, anything you could think of,” said Fletcher. “There’s no doubt in my mind that we can go even further next year than we did this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.