Tanner picked up its first playoff win in five years last week and will learn more about the progression of its reemergence tonight in its second-round matchup at defending Class 2A champion Mars Hill.
The Rattlers (8-3) defeated visiting Lamar County 35-27 in the first round. Tanner's most recent postseason win had been a 49-14 victory at Sand Rock in 2016.
Tanner had a streak of 16-straight playoff trips that went through the 2017 season, when the team finished 3-8 and lost in the first round.
The program picked up two state titles during that stretch, all under former head coach Laron White, who led the Rattlers for 14 seasons and won 148 games.
After back-to-back 1-9 campaigns in 2018 and 2019 in the first two seasons under current coach Oscar Bonds, the Rattlers returned to the playoffs last year with a 59-7 loss at Spring Garden.
"Last year they had the experience of being in the playoffs," Bonds said. He added the group learned about what to expect and how to prepare for the postseason.
"I've never been this deep in the playoffs," defensive tackle Jakeem Fletcher said. The senior totaled eight tackles, which included two sacks and two tackles for loss, an interception and a pass broken up against Lamar County. "It feels good. It feels really good."
Fletcher described the atmosphere in his first home playoff game.
"It was a different atmosphere," Fletcher said. "Something I've never been in. It was fast, exciting and loud. It was competitive with a lot of hitting."
Senior running back Alex agreed.
"The atmosphere was crazy," Guster said.
Fletcher added that the players have a different mindset in its second straight season of extra football.
"Last year we were there to be there," Fletcher said. "This year we're there with a purpose."
Guster stated that purpose.
"We want to get to the championship game," Guster said. He led the Rattlers with four touchdown runs against Lamar County.
Mars Hill (8-3) beat Sand Rock 48-13 in the first round. Tanner and Mars Hill have never competed against each other in football.
Tanner will be seeking its first road playoff victory since defeating Randolph County in a 2014 second-round meeting.
Bonds said the keys for a Tanner win will be the same six areas he always emphasizes: limiting offensive turnovers, forcing turnovers on defense, creating big plays on special teams, limiting penalties, winning the field position battle and scoring in the red zone.
Fletcher has maintained a straightforward approach to facing Mars Hill.
"I look at every game the same," Fletcher said. "(Mars Hill has) great athletes. If we key on those athletes we can stop them."
Guster pointed to one area the team has improved upon from 2020 that will offer them a better chance to continue its 2021 postseason run.
"We weren't a disciplined team last year," Guster said.
Guster thinks there is more pressure on Mars Hill to win.
"They have more to play for being the defending champions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.