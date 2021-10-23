PISGAH — Pisgah stopped the Rattlers’ attempt at a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 51 seconds left, then recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock to claim a 14-13, Class 2A, Region 7 championship clinching-win over the Rattlers on Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
It’s the first region championship for Pisgah (6-3, 5-1) in 18 years. Tanner finishes as the region’s No. 2 seed. Both teams will host a first-round playoff game.
Defense was a theme throughout the game. Neither team scored in the first half — Pisgah stopped Tanner on a fourth-and-short at goal line at the end of the second quarter to thwart a Rattlers scoring chance — before the Eagles broke the ice in the third quarter.
It appeared Tanner had forced a three-and-out to start the third quarter, but the Eagles faked a punt, with Mason Holcomb hitting Rhyan Barrett for a 24-yard gain to the Tanner 30-yard line on fourth down-and-6. Two plays later, Legion McCrary raced 24 yards to put Pisgah in front 6-0.
Tanner (6-3, 5-1) then drove to the Pisgah 8-yard line, but the Rattlers wound up turning it over on downs. After forcing a Pisgah punt, the Rattlers drove 40 yards on nine plays to go in front 7-6 on Trey Crutcher’s 10-yard touchdown run and Emanuel Gonzalez’s PAT with 7:40 remaining.
But Pisgah answered, taking a 14-7 lead with 4:32 remaining on Holcomb’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Jake Hendricks and Parker Law’s 2-point conversion run.
Tanner countered with an eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive, with Crutcher finding the end zone from six yards out on a fourth-and-1. The Rattlers decided to go for the win, but their bread-and-butter play with Crutcher that had produced for most of the night was stopped inches short by Pisgah’s Barrett, Caiden Hawkins and JD Martin, sparking a wild Pisgah celebration.
Crutcher finished with 94 yards and two scores on 21 carries and also had a 31-yard reception on Tanner’s final possession from Karl Parham, who finished 5-of-12 passing for 59 yards. The Rattlers also got 74 rushing yards from Alex Guster and 36 rushing yards from Elinneaus Orr.
Holcomb finished 5-of-10 passing for 92 yards while McCrary ran for 48 yards on 13 carries for Pisgah, which has won six straight games after starting the season 0-3.
