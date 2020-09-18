TANNER — Tanner kept things close in the first half, but North Sand Mountain pulled away in the third and fourth quarters to pick up a big 55-14 region win.
North Sand Mountain had several big plays, including an 88-yard kickoff return and a 65-yard pass for touchdowns.
Tanner's two scores came on a 15-yard run by Michael Guster and a 13-yard pass from Skylar Townsend to Karl Parham.
Tanner (2-3, 1-2) will play at Columbia next Friday.
