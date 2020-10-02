HUNTSVILLE — Tanner scored 28 unanswered points during the fourth quarter Friday night to come away with the 41-7 victory over Class 2A, Region 7 opponent Whitesburg Christian.
The win improves the Rattlers to 4-3 on the season. They travel to Falkville next week.
