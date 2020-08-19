Lay of the land
It’s a new season, a new region and 10 new teams on the schedule for the Rattlers.
Tanner remains in Class 2A but moves from Region 8 to Region 7 to face some new rivals. The other teams in Region 7 are Falkville, Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section and Whitesburg Christian.
“We don’t know a whole lot about the schools to the east,” head coach Oscar Bonds said. “We do know they like to play physical football.”
The Rattlers’ non-region opponents are Ardmore, Lexington, Columbia and Waterloo. Ardmore is the only Limestone County school on the schedule. Tanner last played Ardmore in 2011.
For the first time in many years, there’s no East Limestone, West Limestone or Clements on the schedule.
Head coach
Bonds (2-18) returns for his third season.
Last season
The Rattlers went 1-9 with the lone win coming against Tharptown, 39-3. Tanner allowed an average of 38.2 points a game while scoring an average of 17.9 points.
Last three seasons
Tanner is 5-26 over the last three seasons. The Rattlers had 15 winning seasons with two state championships and nine region championships in the previous 15 seasons.
Words to grow on
“I think we will be a more confident team this season,” Bonds said. “We played a lot of freshmen last season and had to do a lot of teaching. Now they are sophomores and we expect to be doing more fine tuning instead of teaching.”
Tanner has just four seniors and four juniors on the roster.
Quarterback
Skylar Townsend (6-0, 150) was one of those freshmen who played a lot last season. Bonds said the sky is the limit for his quarterback.
“He’s still growing into the position and he definitely knows the game,” Bonds said. “He’s got the wing span of someone who is 6-3 or 6-4.”
Townsend is a cousin of former Tanner All-State quarterback Chadarius Townsend, who played at Alabama before transferring to Texas Tech this summer.
Offense
The Rattlers plan to lean on two senior running backs in Evan Fuqua (6-3, 240) and Michael Guster, who is the fastest player on the team. Freshman Nez Orr is another weapon out of the backfield.
The offensive line has size with Eric Jefferson (5-10, 260, Sr.), D’andre Chandler (5-11, 265, Jr.), Jamari Malone (6-2, 265, Fr.), Darrell Howard (5-11, 255, Fr.) and Jakeem Fletcher.
“Not only are these guys big, but they can move,” Bonds said.
Defense
The strength of the defense is in the line. Howard and Fletcher are the defensive tackles. Lawson Johnson and Fuqua are the defensive ends.
Leading tackler Nick Gibson returns at linebacker. Michael Guster and Nick Garth will fill out the linebacker trio.
Making up the defensive backfield are Orr, Karl Parham, Alex Guster and Jerrick Thompson.
“Our secondary is young but has a lot of talent,” Bonds said.
Must-see games
Getting off to a great start would be big. The season opener is a home game Thursday vs. Ardmore. The Rattlers play four of their first five games at home.
Final word
“Some guys play football just to be playing football,” Bonds said. “Most of the players on our team play football because they want to get better every day. That attitude will take this team a long way and get this program back to where it needs to be.”
