Lay of the land
Tanner returned to the playoffs in 2020 after back-to-back one-win seasons. The Rattlers will compete in Class 2A, Region 7. The region includes defending region champion North Sand Mountain, Falkville, Section, Pisgah, Ider and Whitesburg Christian.
---
Head coach
Oscar Bonds enters his fourth year as head coach. His overall record is 8-23 with a 5-13 region mark.
---
Past season
Tanner overcame a 2-3 start with four wins in its last five regular-season games to claim fourth place in the region and a spot in the playoffs. The Rattlers finished at 6-5 overall after a 59-7 loss at Spring Garden in the first round.
---
Past three seasons
Tanner went 2-18 combined in 2018 and 2019 (1-9 each season) before responding with six wins and a playoff berth in 2020.
---
Words to grow on
"We're returning eight starters on offense and defense," Bonds said. "We've got a lot of experience coming back and a year older."
---
Quarterback
Sophomore Karl Parham returns as the starter.
"His play speaks for itself," Bonds said. "He plays hard. People follow his lead. He does a great job in the summer. He's the quarterback getting guys organized for 7-on-7 without us having to do anything."
Parham said playing wide receiver helped him transition into taking over behind center.
"Last year I kind of learned how the offense works because I used to play wide receiver," Parham said. "The last three games I moved to quarterback. (Playing wide receiver helped) me get the timing down. I know what breaks my wide receivers are going to do. I know when the ball's got to be there it when it's got to be there."
---
Offense
Bonds expects junior Skylar Townsend and sophomore Elinneaus Jackson to play a larger role as receivers.
"Pretty much everybody," Bonds said. "I think they're all going to be pretty solid on offense."
---
Defense
Jakeem Fletcher, D'andre Chandler and Darrell Howard will offer experience and production along the line.
"The defensive line will be pretty solid for us this year," Bonds said. "And I think we'll be pretty solid in the secondary. We'll be a little younger at linebacker, inexperienced, but I expect those guys to get better as the season goes."
Fletcher named the main reasons he sees the team being better prepared to start the season.
"Film, conditioning and discipline," Fletcher listed.
---
Must-see games
Tanner will open at Class 5A Ardmore. The Rattlers lost 42-18 in last year's meeting impacted by Ardmore scoring four defensive touchdowns. A trip to North Sand Mountain on Sept. 17 and a home date with Falkville also highlight the schedule.
---
Final word
"These guys have been through the tough times," Bonds said. "Now they're going through the changes of seeing success. So I expect us to build on it."
