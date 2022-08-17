--
Lay of the land
Tanner moved from Class 2A, Region 7 to Region 8 to match up with Falkville, Hatton, Lexington, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown. Hatton, Red Bay, Sheffield and Tharptown were members of Region 7 with Tanner in 2018 and 2019.
---
Head coach
Oscar Bonds is 16-27 (10-14 in region play) through his first four years at Tanner. Following back-to-back 1-9 seasons, the Rattlers went 14-9 with two playoff appearances. Bonds is 1-2 in the postseason.
---
Last season
Tanner finished 8-4 (5-1 in the region) and advanced to the second round of the playoffs. The Rattlers’ 35-27 first-round win over Lamar County was the team's first postseason victory since 2016.
---
Last three seasons
The Rattlers are 15-18 over the past three seasons.
---
Words to grow on
"We've had great attendance, great attitudes in our summer workouts," Bonds said. "I saw a lot of kids get stronger, in better shape, so I'm very pleased with that."
---
Quarterback
Junior Karl Parham enters his second full season at quarterback since moving from wide receiver during his freshman year.
---
Offense
Junior Skylar Townsend, sophomore Elinneaus Jackson and senior Trevor Peoples lead the group of receivers. Townsend had a breakout season as a sophomore, was second-team Class 2A All-State and averaged 21.8 yards per catch. He grabbed 32 passes for 699 yards with nine touchdowns.
The offensive line will be anchored by sophomore Darrell Howard and senior Tre'jaun Lett. Junior Nick Garth will get a bulk of carries at running back.
---
Defense
Junior linebacker KC Hale leads the defense along with Howard on the defensive line and Parham, Townsend, Jackson and freshman Zakarian Jackson in the defensive backfield.
---
Must-see games
Tanner hosts Lauderdale County in its season opener Thursday. Home games against local teams Falkville (Sept. 9), and Hatton (Sept. 30) also highlight the schedule.
---
Final word
"I think Parham understands the offense and the receivers and we've got running backs that can catch out of the backfield," Bonds said. "We've been run heavy because we were real physical up front, but I believe this year we might hurt people more in the passing game."
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.