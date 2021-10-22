TANNER — The Tanner Rattlers have an opportunity to return to familiar ground tonight.
Tanner (6-2, 5-0) travels to Pisgah (5-3, 4-1) in a Class 2A, Region7 showdown. The winner takes the region championship.
A victory will clinch the Rattlers their first region championship since 2016. That season extended a stretch of seven straight region titles and 15 consecutive playoff appearances. The playoff streak ended at 16 years in 2017.
After missing the postseason in 2018 and 2019 Tanner has already clinched its second straight trip back in the state tournament under head coach Oscar Bonds.
This is Bonds’ fourth season at Tanner. Before that he was an assistant coach at Piedmont for 13 years. He was there for three Class 3A state championships (2009, 2015 and 2016) and six region crowns under head coach Steve Smith. He recognized a similar foundation at Tanner when he took the helm of his first head coaching job.
"They had a rich tradition and I'm used to being around good football, good players and good community so I felt like it was going to be a good fit," Bonds said. "Plus I was going to be closer to home being originally from Russellville."
Tanner won two Class 2A championships (2012 and 2013) under Laron White before he left for Sparkman in 2016.
Bonds went 1-9 in each of his first two years leading the team as he worked to rebuild the program.
"They didn't have a middle school program when I got here so that was one of the first things I needed to do.," Bonds said. "They had two years of no offseason workouts so that put us behind. If you're not lifting weights and getting strong in the offseason you're getting further behind."
Tanner returned to the playoffs last season as the fourth-seed out of Region 7 and ended with a first-round loss and a 6-5 record.
After losses to Ardmore and Lexington to start this season, the Rattlers have won six games in a row and look to complete a sweep of their region schedule.
Bonds outlined some of his keys to the team's success.
"I always say in the weight room," Bonds said. "Weight room, conditioning and then the extra part is just getting a better IQ for football. Understanding what we're trying to do, buying into the program that I want to create.
“I want us to be physical on defense, playing fast and being physical on offense. We can spread you out and do different things, but at the end of the day, we're trying to be a physical football team. Because when it gets cold the teams that can run the ball and throw it when they want to usually go deep in the playoffs and play good defense stopping the run."
Tanner is averaging scoring 25.4 points a game while giving up an average of 23.4.
Senior middle linebacker Lawson Johnson, second on the team in tackles with 44, has benefited from Bonds' approach.
"Coach Bonds is always holding us accountable and doing everything he can to make us better," Johnson said. "I've really enjoyed this season. I feel like we can go really far. Tanner has a lot of good history here. We want to live up to that."
Tanner defeated Pisgah 50-26 in 2020. The Eagles also enter the contest on a hot streak, having won five straight games after a 0-3 start.
The Rattlers count on speedy sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Skylar Townsend to be a key contributor. Townsend leads the team with 21 catches for 440 yards and five touchdowns. His two interceptions lead the defense. He realized the significance of leaving Pisgah with a victory.
"We're ... working as hard as we can and listening to everything Coach (Bonds) says," Townsend said. "We want the region (championship). (We're) trying to bring Tanner back."
More than half of sophomore quarterback Karl Parham's 719 passing yards and five of his six touchdown passes have gone to Townsend.
"He's just a long rangy guy," Parham said. "If I throw it up there, he just goes and gets it.”
In addition to the season-opening losses to Class 5A Ardmore (5-3) and Class 2A, Region 8 leader Lexington, Jakeem Fletcher, senior defensive tackle and the team's leading tackler (46), said Tanner's 20-17 win at Ider on Sept. 10 provided experience in handling adversity on the road.
"It was a tough environment," Fletcher said. "We didn't get to play them last year because of COVID. We weren't used to what they were going to run. We practiced for it all week but it was a different environment on top of the mountain. It was something I had to adapt to. We were down at one point and we kept on stopping them on defense and got a big play on offense and won the game."
